Wish List: Home gym workouts and other ideas for living rooms

Keeping us in suspense

One really positive thing to come out of being locked down for more or less two years, is we've become accustomed to being inventive with our home space.

We saw people converting skips into swimming pools to train, gardens into obstacle courses and a doorframe can become a home gym. I've just started trying out the 'TRX Training Club and Home 2 Suspension Trainer' and I'm loving it so far.

Luckily enough, the concept is basic - because the gym wouldn't be my comfort zone, I won't lie - but there is something appealing about being able to work out in my own gaff, without anyone side-eyeing me- besides the cat but he's made their disapproval of me clear years ago.

So, you're using your own body weight as resistance to exercise, plus you get linked into TRX's training club, it's online with live, on-demand, one to one classes with qualified personal trainers. So far, I've found it easy to use and I'm loving the core strength part of the workouts. I'll report back in six weeks and let you know how it's going! For more info, go to www.trxtraining.co.uk.

New scents

Is there anything nicer than a new scent for spring? Jo Malone London has a new Blossoms collection with two limited-edition scents encapsulating an Italian summer. Better than an Irish one, right?

The first one is Sea Daffodil, a solar floral fragrance, with ylang-ylang, vanilla and sandalwood. The second scent is Bitter Mandarin, pictured here, it features mandarin with a warm amber note and orris for that zesty allure. The cologne is €92 for 50ml, there's also an Orange Blossom hair mist, €48 a Silk Blossom Diffuser for €82. Available to shop now www.jomalone.co.uk/spring-blossoms and available exclusively at Brown Thomas.

Cushy number

Inject a bit of colour into your home with this cute cushion from Homesense, it's €22.95.

Buddy in the kitchen

I'm a sucker for a gadget. And who doesn't need a buddy in the kitchen? When your pot’s boiling over or you need a free hand Buddy is there to help you with all your demands. He's 100% food and dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, yours for €24 from www.animicausa.com.

Potty time

Time to get your green fingers flexing, I love the deep moss green of this plant pot, €9.98 from Sostrene Grene; see www.sostrenegrene.ie.

The whole tooth

Spotlight Oral Care has got an Ultimate Kids Care Bundle on offer, it comes with a sonic toothbrush for children, a UV steriliser, plaque disclosing tablets, a special toothpaste for kids and three extra replacement brush heads in various colours. I reckon the kids would get a good kick out of the plaque discolouring tablets - they contain a safe dye that identifies any plaque missed during brushing. Find it on SpotlightOralCare.com for €130.

Over the moon

I love this personalised chair from Over the Moon baby boutique and nursery design. The recently opened Dublin boutique and online store offer a specially curated collection of gifts for babies aged 0-4 years, new and expectant mothers, and a specialised interior design service to help parents create a bespoke nursery or child’s bedroom. They stock a unique range of memorable gifts and keepsakes by Steiff, Dragons of Walton Street, Baghera, and Atelier Choux; see www.overthemoonmonkstown.com.

Wonderful wool

Ah, how cute is this? I love this story of how Ériu was created. Founder Zoë Daly’s daughter was born seven years ago, and her grandmother Kitsy, gifted her a homemade 100% wool, knitted baby blanket. Whenever her daughter cried wrapping her in this handcrafted gift soothed her.

All the products from this new Irish company, including the Heirloom Baby Blankets (€144) are made using 100% Irish wool and handcrafted in Dublin, slow and sustainably produced from source to sale. Available online at www.eriu.eu and Mira Mira, Sandymount; Reuzi, Foxrock; Over the Moon, Monkstown and Granny’s Bottom Drawer, Kinsale.