Tablescaping for St Patrick's Day

IT’S TWO years since Covid drove out our traditional St Patrick’s Day parades along with tricolour badges, harps and sprays of shamrock pinned to our jumpers. But as the tradition of standing on the side of the street getting soaked in the rain makes a comeback on Thursday, we home birds will stay indoors and play tablescaping to accessorise the presentation of our traditional bacon and cabbage dinner.

And there’s help in setting the scene with some tabletop foundational items like textiles.

Kate O'Dowd uses saucers from her mother-in-law's shamrock-motif coffee set as little sideplates to give a touch of St Patrick's Day tradition to this stylish tablescape.

Irish table linen designer Jennifer Slattery says: “High-quality linen can last a lifetime, bringing a sense of occasion and joy to gatherings. Bespoke linen makes a wonderful gift for weddings, engagements, home warmings and birthdays; a keepsake gift that is both practical and beautiful. At home, we still get use out my grandmother’s linens. While slightly worn, they’re still beautiful and full of character.”

Dispensing with a cloth is often prompted by the dread of handwashing it afterwards, and the added chore of disciplining recalcitrant wrinkles with a hot iron, but linen is surprisingly easy to care for and gets better with age, according to Jennifer.

“Linen washes well in the machine at a low temperature,” she says. “It’s best to treat stains before machine washing, I find baking soda very effective. A hot iron and a spray of water and linen irons really well.”

But before getting to that, there’s the fun bit to bring out our inner tablescaper.

The Irish Wildflower embroidered Irish linen napkins by Jennifer Slattery Textiles.

“I like to keep things simple,” says Jennifer. “Lately, I have been using tablecloths. I’ll use a half size tablecloth for casual, just us family dinners. The smaller size tablecloth looks lovely on the diagonal and it’s super easy to clean.

"I have always liked to mix and match my linens to create a unique look. It also means no stress as I use whatever is clean and get creative. My embroidered collections are designed to mix and match and work really well with plain linens.”

Jennifer also sees an opportunity to get the family involved with everyone off school.

“My two little girls love to join in and will cut plants and flowers from our garden,” she says. “I have collected cutlery for years and it’s always fun mixing and matching all of the tabletop pieces.”

When it comes to layering up your tablescape, Kate O’Dowd, who runs a wedding and event planning company, Love and Gatherings, and creates luxury events for Primark, Diageo and Ikea, has advice that is both sensible and creative.

She says, “Having candles and flowers in the centre is non-negotiable. They’re the starting point, the aesthetic anchor and what brings the warmth and personality. To me, a table without a centrepiece is like a sitting room without a fireplace.

The Windowpane Check Irish Linen tablecloth has a retro tea towel look for casual entertaining.

"I like to use multi-height candlesticks as well as tealights so there is twinkling light at various levels, while flowers should be kept low so they’re not creating a conversational barrier. And I always place items haphazardly so the whole thing feels natural.”

We all know the temptation to embrace green for the day that’s in it, but it doesn’t mean the result has to consist of kitsch shamrocks and leprechauns.

Kate says, “I generally don’t subscribe to themes, though I think for St Patrick’s Day there has to be a fair amount of green. Don’t fight it but don’t feel you’ve got to go all tricolour either. I’d be more inclined to focus on heritage textures; say, neutral-toned Irish linens, earthy crockery and centrepiece elements in natural shapes. Then get your green via as much foraged foliage and seasonal flowers as you can lay your hands on.”

Plain simplicity with a splash of colour in the limited edition set of Irish citrus green Irish linen napkins.

With Christmas not that far behind us, the idea of forking out for new cutlery and tablewares might not appeal, so Kate’s tips are sensible and easy to achieve.

“Nobody’s going out to buy a whole new tablescape for St Patrick’s Day,” she says. “But there are little touches you can mix among your staples to make the setup feel bespoke. Tie your napkins with green velvet ribbon and create your own menus and place cards. A few hand-drawn shamrocks would be very cute here, or pop some green candles in your granny’s old candlesticks.

“St Patrick’s day is all about tradition and celebrating your family’s history, so if there are heirloom pieces that you can incorporate into your table, go for it.”