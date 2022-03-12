Jennifer Sheahan: Maximising space using hidden storage

I COULDN’T call myself a minimalist — I like colour and patterns and having nice things. However, I have a firm limit to how many of those things I can tolerate taking up space in my home.

I hate clutter, I am calmer when things are tidied away, and with the space constraints in my own little cottage that means getting clever with storage. I have lots of tips for you — although I must caveat this with the disclaimer that I do not have children and that makes decluttering far simpler! The same principles should still apply however.

OWN VERSUS RENT

Clever storage is only part of the answer! To maximise your storage you need to carefully consider what items you actually need to own. There’s an element of ruthlessness involved here — for instance, I would love an electric hard floor cleaner, but the reality of the size of that item vs the space available to me means I have decided to stick with a handheld mop that easily fits into my slim kitchen cupboard.

Around twice a year I rent a steam floor cleaner for a deep clean.

There are plenty of companies around the country that rent equipment like this, and it’s a wonderful alternative to taking up valuable space in your home with equipment you don’t use very often. It’s also more sustainable, so you can declutter and feel smug about it!

HIDDEN STORAGE

I take huge satisfaction from using existing items in my home to provide me with extra storage space. Here are some of my favourites:

Ottomans

One of the best pieces of advice I got was to buy a separate ottoman instead of the L-shaped couch I had intended on getting. The ottoman can be placed at the end of the couch to form an L-shape, but can also be pulled into the middle of the room to be used as a coffee table, or as additional seating.

Jennifer's Ottoman. Picture: Moya Nolan

Best of all, the top lifts up and there is plenty of space underneath to store blankets, books, and anything else you want to throw in there.

I also have an Ottoman bed which offers an exceptional amount of storage without taking up any additional space.

Bench seating

If you’re planning a dining area in a small home I strongly encourage you to look at bench seating. Not only can you squeeze in more people than you could with dining chairs, but you can use the bench as storage.

I have my vacuum cleaner, a drill set, board games, Christmas decorations, prints I haven’t hung up yet, wrapping paper and gift bags, and who knows what else under my benches. I advise having the top lift up rather than drawers for ease of access.

Broom cupboards

I am constantly amazed by how much I fit into the tiny 10cm wide broom cupboard in my kitchen.

The slim broom cupboard in Jen's kitchen, left.

If you have vertical space left over between cabinets in the kitchen, don’t just panel it over. With the help of some Command hooks to hang sweeping brushes and dusters, this is hugely valuable storage space.

Floor-to-ceiling units

If you’re in a small home, floor-to-ceiling units serve not only to add additional storage, but also draw the eye upwards to create an illusion of more space.

There is plenty of space available above kitchen units that should be used as storage — simply put your less-frequently used items up there and get a step-ladder for access (ideally a foldaway one that will fit in your broom cupboard!).

Recessed shelving

Cutting into your wall is a great way to add shelves without taking up additional floor space. Almost all walls can be used in this way by cutting out a panel of the plasterboard between the studs. Pre-made shelf inserts are available, or you can get custom-made units to suit your style.

Shelving in Jennifer's kitchen. Picture: Moya Nolan

I have since come across other genius storage ideas which I haven’t done in my own home — if you have tried any of these please let me know how well it works!

Stair drawers

Understairs storage is common, but if you have an awkward stair space like mine you can still access hidden storage by putting drawers in the risers of the steps!

This is a clever use of space and would be ideal for shoe storage.

Kickboard storage

I have seen hidden drawers behind kitchen kickboards being used to store flat items such as baking trays or tea towels.

Retractable clotheslines

My clothes often get dried in the tumble dryer (I know, I know, but don’t kill me, it’s A-rated at least). The rest is hung up in the hot press under the eaves in my bedroom.

Storage in Jennifer's bathroom. Picture: Moya Nolan

However, a better option I’ve seen is retractable clotheslines — these can be installed anywhere, perhaps ideally over a bath or shower, and offer a great alternative to the hulking clothes horse that takes up way too much space.

ONE-IN, ONE-OUT POLICY

Finally, while it may sound obvious, the best way to declutter your home is not to clutter it up in the first place! Storage will only get you so far.

QUESTION TIME

I was wondering if you could tell me the paint you used on your kitchen units, please?

My kitchen cabinets are Railings by Farrow and Ball.