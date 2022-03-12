Antiques: There will be local interest in a 1904 portrait of James Hugh Smith-Barry

ADOPTING the visual language of rococo art and drawing inspiration from 18th-century masterworks, Flora Yukhnovich is rapidly becoming one of the hottest properties in the international art world.
One of her paintings, Wet, ‘N’ Wild, made £2.69 million over a top estimate of £200,000 at Sotheby’s Now evening auction last week. In it she explores the world of fetes galantes made famous by Watteau.
On the previous day, another captivating work by this artist, born in Norwich in 1990 and now based in London, made £1.9 million at Christie’s 20/21 Shanghai to London sale. The top estimate was £350,000.
There will also be plenty of local interest in a 1904 portrait of James Hugh Smith-Barry by Sir William Orpen, which comes up as lot 123 at Fonsie Mealy’s sale of Irish and international art on March 23. Closely associated with Barryscourt Castle and the Fota estate, the Barry family were prominent from Anglo-Norman times.
With the death in 1823 of the 8th Earl of Barrymore the title became extinct. It was revived in 1902 when Arthur Hugh Smith-Barry was made Baron Barrymore.
He commissioned Orpen to paint a posthumous portrait of his father to be hung at Fota with the Barry ancestors.
It was based on a pastel sketch made in 1854 by James Rannie Swinton. The estimate is €20,000-€30,000.