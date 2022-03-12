Antiques: There will be local interest in a 1904 portrait of James Hugh Smith-Barry

ADOPTING the visual language of rococo art and drawing inspiration from 18th-century masterworks, Flora Yukhnovich is rapidly becoming one of the hottest properties in the international art world.

One of her paintings, Wet, ‘N’ Wild, made £2.69 million over a top estimate of £200,000 at Sotheby’s Now evening auction last week. In it she explores the world of fetes galantes made famous by Watteau.