Vintage View: Ironing out that nostalgic chore 

Ironing is one of those nostalgia chores many of us learn through a series of wincing burns and blackened imprints. It’s generally regarded with loathing — undeserved, I would say.

What else is so meditative and in the moment with a podcast glued to your head as smacking down a few garments? There’s a series of familiar and deeply satisfying scents and sounds — fresh cotton shrugging off a veil of steam sends me right back to the 1970s.

My dad, a former Second World Ward evacuee of the late 1930s, plays out his own war game to this day, referring to the creases as The Enemy. “They wouldn’t make you do this in Shawshank!” screeched the scowling teen when last presented with a bell-bottom and a hot Morphy Richards. With easy-care materials sprung lightly with elastane, many of us rarely ever touch the iron. We have difficulty even remembering where the blasted thing is stashed unless hung on a dedicated plate.

Joseph Joseph Pocket Ironing Board. Also available in a larger Plus model for steam generators, €79.99

In the 19th and even early 20th century, you would still be lifting the flat irons (kept in pairs on a trivet) directly away from the fire or range with a folded tea-towel every Tuesday (Monday, offering the joy of washing day, when the damp clothes and sheets where rolled to keep them damp for the next day). Some irons had a “slug” that was preheated and inserted into the back of the iron. Without a thermostat, a damp finger would be lightly dabbed bravely directly onto the iron. Today, whether you’re still relying on the patience of your sainted mother or father, or just have to play iron master occasionally, it’s well worth getting a few skills under your neatly pressed belt.

First of all, the board. This needs to be very stable with a taut cover that aids a sensual glide. There are narrow, flip-down ironing boards you can keep in a dedicated press but, in general, most of us work off a standard board opened from flat.

Fold-down boards come in around €230 from eBay or Etsy, or take a look at Joseph Joseph’s clever Pocket Folding Board that sits up on the wall, detaches for a tabletop press and also holds the iron; €79.99.

The board cover must be slightly quilted to protect the fabric as you press the iron into it, firmly attached and finished in a heat resistant fabric. New textile technologies allow steam to penetrate the board, improving the performance of your iron.

Steam needs to pass through the iron holder when it is sitting out of use. Look out for new heat-resistant parking areas in silicone which have a nice bit of traction for additional safety. Check out the line of boards and covers from Brabantia with a felt layer to absorb any water spills and steam run-off during the work; prices from €48, multiple suppliers. Powerful steam irons and their generators will require a robust parking spot that won’t flip the board, so ensure your board is rated for their weight. Seated iron boards start at around 61cm with some adjustment, and standing boards at 90cm. With sitting rated alongside smoking as the negatives of our sedentary round, standing at the board is a chance to give your body an elegant little workout with about 1.5kg-1.75kg in your left or right hand. To increase the power of your iron on really wrinkled fabrics like dry sheets, try a sheet of tinfoil under the board cover — a very old hack that many housekeepers swear by.

So technique. Let’s presume we have a reasonably nice steam iron and no willing servant on hand. We’re working with a reasonable unit of €40-€75, with a diamond ceramic, multi-directional soleplate, 70g/min (grams per minute) of steam throughout, and a power shot of steam of 200g/min to winkle open dry fibres.

The Breville VIN401 with 3100 watts of power, a 400ml water tank and a vertical steam function to run up hanging curtains and the ability to adjust the humidity, direction and power of the steam flow, would include everything anyone would generally need. Check the label on the garment or whatever, and take the guidance on ironing or note the fabric type. Synthetic fabrics can die under an overly hot iron, searing a gummy mess on your soleplate. Never iron beading or other applied decoration directly. Cover it with a folded clean cotton cloth if you must. Start cooler and use more steam if you are unsure.

Starting with as few wrinkles as possible is the best ironing hack of all. Iron the clothes damp or spray them down with a bottle of purified water before you start (you can find this in the collection tank of your condenser dryer or make up a 1:1 white vinegar/water mix).

When setting your dryer, choose an iron-ready setting, and plan to iron them directly from the machine or they will stink! Hang shirts after a quick shake and snap from the shoulders to let gravity pull out ever more creasing before you iron. Give them a quick spray over with a misting bottle if they are drying out too quickly. If things go pear-shaped, and you scorch your cottons, work quickly. Wipe the area over with neat white vinegar in one direction and then blot with clean water.

Organise your load. Sort by fabric to speed the work and to avoid resetting or even burning sensitive pieces like silk, nylon or polyester. Start with the cooler ironing first. Avoid doubling the material up (except for the long lengths of sleeves) — it’s lazy, ineffective and in general, won’t do as good a job. Unbutton all shirts and cuffs. Turn synthetics and dark materials inside out before ironing or the texture and sheen of the material will be affected. Ensure your hands are clean and as you lay each piece out, flatten it out with your hands, by placing them palm down and pulling them out and along the area you are working on. For pants, pull the pocket liners out — that way there won’t be a silhouette left by their form under the iron.

Using the shape of the board, including that iconic soft point, try to work open garments at the shoulders and waist etc., that’s what it is for. The point is used for irritating elastic corners of fitted sheets too. A sleeveboard can be added to your board to open sleeves completely. Use long strokes and don’t waggle or work in new creases with the sole-plate, or put too much pressure on the iron — again, ineffective. Increase the heat and/or steam to find the right setting — we’re gliding not smashing our way along.

Iron shirts from outside to in, in panels and then tackle the tricky bits like the yoke on the end of your board. If you haven’t discovered that tiny groove along the point of the iron — be amazed. That will slip under and around buttons allowing you to achieve a lovely neat finish. Turn the collar up on a shirt and iron it on both sides until you are satisfied, before creasing it where you like.

To tackle sheets and duvet covers (where you don’t have a commercial press; they are fantastic for B&B loads), if you can stand to not fold them up, use another large supporting table in front of you, along the long side. Iron the material and feed it onto the table as you work.

If all this still leaves you in dread of the iron and board job, take a look at the latest garment steamers which work right on the hangar — upright and hand-held, with prices from €64.95 for the Russell Hobbs Steam Genie.