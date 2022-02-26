Wishlist: Eight top green goodies for you and your living space

Esther N McCarthy goes for a patriotic edit ahead of St Patrick's Day
Wishlist: Swoon Rene four-seater sofa in teal velvet,available exclusively at DFS

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Esther N McCarthy

Get ready to swoon

Chill out on the Swoon Rene four-seater sofa in a delicious teal velvet. It's available for €1,299, dfs.ie

Terrific tweed

Add some gorgeousness for St Patrick's Day with this 14 inch Donegal tweed cushion in green herringbone, it's €89 from Magee 1866. See magee1866.com.

Fab forest

This Avanti round forest green basin would make quite the statement in the bathroom

Let's face it

After all the celebrations of our patron saint, you might be glad of the Seoulista Correct and calm instant facial, €8.99. 

Green velvet

We are loving this Avery velvet accent chair, it's €157 from Oxendales.ie.

Bathroom bliss

If I owned this bathroom, I'd never leave it. It's from Sonas Bathrooms, the wall hung vanity unity is the Freya 80cm in matt ocean blue with a stunning gold handle, €895, pictured with wreath green matt 30cm universal wall, €495, see www.sonasbathrooms.com for more. 

For the birds

Make your friends green with envy with this very quirky office bird table lamp, €34.99 from Homesense. 

Stunning storage

This storage stunner is available at The Old Mill Stores in Leap.  This shelved storage cabinet with soft close double doors is designed to be used and admired. Tom and Claire curate the most beautiful of things, this is €1,200, minimal, elegant and gorgeously green! Find out more at www.theoldmillstores.ie 

