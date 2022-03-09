Brides and grooms to say ‘I do’ to Ikea’s big day in greenhouse 

Greenfingered brides and grooms-to-be will be among those queuing up to say ‘I do’ to a plant-astic sustainability workshop that could take the pressure of their big day.

Experts from Ikea will be on hand to give simple DIY tips at a wedding workshop on March 22 at the Swedish home furniture giant’s Dublin store in Ballymun.

From centrepieces, to invites, to decorations, Ikea will also show off its extensive floral range.

It’s all part of Ikea’s plan to help us create our own botanical paradise at home, in these biophilic-focused times, as Ikea’s Dublin store in Ballymun will be hosting a greenhouse event this month.

Sustainability-focused plant workshops will be on the agenda as the Ballymun store will celebrate all things green from March 9-27, as it will be transformed into a greenhouse to offer customers an immersive experience.

The workshops aim to provide people of all ages with the opportunity to learn new skills such as creating floral centrepieces and plant-based cooking, whilst teaching them about the various benefits plants have to offer.

“Plants are a wonderful addition to any space, not only do they add a pop of colour, but they’re also proven to reduce stress, improve morale and significantly contribute to a happy healthy living environment,"

Jamey Seamans, Ikea UK and Ireland, says.

“With the Green House event, not only are we excited to be introducing an extensive new live plant range, but we also hope to inspire customers to learn more about the benefits of plants in all areas of the home.”

A wide variety of new live plants will be available in-store exclusive to the event, as well as three-for-two offers.

Affordable plants, pots and accessories will be available.

The “leafy trail” treasure hunts instore from March 9 to 27 encourage children to look for different plants, whilst winning prizes and learning about plants along the way.

A Mini Gardener’s Workshop on March 17 and 18 encourages little ones to get involved in gardening with this creative and green fingered mini-gardener’s workshop. Not only will they design their own plant pot, but this event will show children the fun they can have growing and enjoying plants at home. Each child will have the opportunity to plant their own seeds and watch them grow long after the event.

To find out more visit Ikea Dublin’s event page.