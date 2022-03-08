Home of the Year: Look inside Sligo cottage through to final

Architect Hugh Wallace has awarded a perfect 10 to a residence he declares to be “one of the most spectacular homes” he’s seen.

Saoirse and Martin O’Dwyer live with their twin boys in a renovated 1870s cottage in Sligo.

Their extended residence is the fourth through to the final in Home of the Year on the RTÉ One series.

In 2014, they were on the look-out for a coastal family home when they came across this property in need of renovation by the sea.

They transformed it into their dream family home and later added a barrel-roof extension with a first-floor open-plan area that is situated to make the most of the front-facing coastal views.

“There’s good energy in the house,” says Saoirse.

Saoirse created the interiors, combining the antique furnishings in the original dwelling with modern furniture in the new extension.

The couple adore their light-filled living space, describing it as “two worlds in one home”.

“Every time I drive down the road and see my house I pinch myself and say: ‘Is this my home?’,” says Martin.

Hugh is charmed by the fact that the homeowners “have kept the essence of the cottage perfectly”, while interior designer Sara Cosgrove loves its “romantic feel”.

Architect Amanda Bone wants “to be able to stand back and appreciate the height and the original stone wall”. “I just find it very very cluttered,” she sighs.

But Amanda is a fan of the white walls and ceilings.

“The birch-ply storage contrasts beautifully with the old walls,” she says.

The mixture of old and new in the cottage and extension makes it a “place of beautiful possibilities” adds Sara.

The first-floor shows how the ceiling follows curve of the barnstyle roof, and the glazing takes full advantage of the Atlantic views.

But Amanda says the layout doesn’t quite work for her. “I feel the homeowners just haven’t made the most of the open-plan area or have made the done that magnificent view justice,” she says.

However, all three judges admire the master bedroom.

“How tantalising — the landscape comes right into this room,” says Hugh.

The blend of vintage pieces and contemporary pleases Sara.

“But really what this room is about that glazed wall; it’s connecting you to the outside and it’s bringing the outside in,” she adds.

Amanda agrees, indicating the positioning of the bed. “You can lie here and feel you are part of the landscape,” she says.

The judges give it a score of 25.

Padma and John Burke, Co Wicklow

Padma, her husband John and their son live in a split-level house in Co Wicklow.

The couple bought the property as a new build in November 2017 and on moving in, they added a gazebo to the spacious garden by adding a gazebo as well as an annex with a playroom, gym and bar.

Padma designed the interiors using bright colours, a range of textures and unusual pieces of décor.

She describes the style as a mix of contemporary and modern with an Indian touch.

The judges give it a score of 21

Lisa and Conor Healy, Dublin

Lisa Healy lives with her husband, Conor, and their children in a 1950s mid-century estate home in Dublin.

They purchased the property in 2014, added a rear single-storey extension in 2017 and in 2019 completed their renovation by insulating the first floor and redecorating the upstairs.

The couple describe their home as “eclectic”; they don’t follow any one particular style, they love how their house is individual to them and makes a happy home for their children.

The judges award this home 22 marks.