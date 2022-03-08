Meet three Irish women shaping our living spaces inside and out 

Reader Elizabeth Fearns contacted'Home & Gardens' team to let us know how Bernie Falvey, Tralee, Co Kerry, inspired her passion for gardening — when she started a garden centre in a mobile home.
“When choosing furniture for my house I always look for something a little different. Something that will stand out in my house,” says Joanne.
“When I spotted the yellow Windsor velvet sofa from Joules at DFS I fell in love. But would it match my house as it is an eye-catching yellow?
“I took the plunge and got it and it is perfect in my house. It’s very versatile and every time I walk into my living room it still makes me smile as it has the wow factor."