Meet three Irish women shaping our living spaces inside and out 

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let's take a look at those who have been making a difference to how we think about our living spaces.

They include Munster businesswoman Bernie Falvey, design guru Susan McGowan and influencer Joanne Mooney.

Bernie Falvey.

GREEN GODDESS

Reader Elizabeth Fearns contacted Irish Examiner's'Home & Gardens' team to let us know how Bernie Falvey, Tralee, Co Kerry, inspired her passion for gardening — when she started a garden centre in a mobile home.

“As a child, I would come into Bernie’s garden centre, first in a mobile home, then in a little house, to pick up my seeds to grow in my own garden,” says Elizabeth.

That garden centre grew from tiny seeds and is now celebrating 30 years in business, and from just six employees in Kerry to 140 across the province.

Kerry woman Bernie not only sparked Elizabeth’s love for growing plants, but she also was to become her boss.

As an adult, Elizabeth joined Ballyseedy Garden Centre as a member of staff.

Ballyseedy Home & Garden in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Bernie’s uncle Dermot, a Kenmare-based heather specialist, recognised a

market for a garden centre in Tralee, which opened in 1988. Bernie says she was “in awe” that “a small heather cutting” could be turned into “a magnificent saleable heather plant in such a short period of time”.

Initially, Bernie and her father John, who was a retired builder, started the garden centre.

“It was both exciting and challenging — exciting because I was back working with my passion, and challenging as people were only starting to see the value of gardening,” says Bernie.

In 1996, the business moved to a cottage-style garden centre. When Bernie’s son Nathan returned from Australia in 2006, as Ireland was in the middle of the Celtic Tiger era, the family invested in what is now the landmark Ballyseedy Home & Garden.

“Our flagship store is located just outside Tralee and we also operate three cafes in partnership with Dairygold in Raheen, Limerick, and Carrigaline and Midleton, Cork,” says Bernie.

Every woman has a story.

"Sharing the knowledge of plants and the healing power of nature has made for an incredible career.”

Joanne Mooney on her yellow Windsor velvet sofa from Joules at DFS.

QUEEN OF COLOUR

You’ll find influencer Joanne Mooney at the Ideal Home Show, which runs from April 1 to April 3, at the RDS.

Joanne could be described as the queen of colour. She epitomises personality-led interiors with her own home featuring a hand-stencilled bathroom floor.

“When choosing furniture for my house I always look for something a little different. Something that will stand out in my house,” says Joanne.

“When I spotted the yellow Windsor velvet sofa from Joules at DFS I fell in love. But would it match my house as it is an eye-catching yellow?

“I took the plunge and got it and it is perfect in my house. It’s very versatile and every time I walk into my living room it still makes me smile as it has the wow factor."

Susan McGowan.

DESIGN GURU

Finding our own design story is what interiors expert Susan McGowan wants us all to do.

Susan, of interior architecture and design studio Ashen & Cloud, has designed the overall look and feel for DFS as DFS Interiors Inspiration Centre lead designer at the tsb Ideal Home Show taking place next month.

Susan has also worked in a preview of the new Dulux Heritage Collection of paints, a luxury collection set to launch this spring.