Jennifer Sheahan: Tips to get your home ready for renovation

Right now, it can be frustrating waiting for construction to begin on your fixer-upper — timelines are long and you just want to dive in and get going.
Use the time in your house to measure out what space you have, using masking tape on the floor, and be certain you’re placing the right order. I found there was a surprising variety of windows to choose from, and I found it difficult to know what the best option is, so take this time to visit showrooms and find what works best for you.
Workspaces, such as kitchens, require more lighting and therefore LED spotlights are the best options for these spaces. You will find lighting calculators online that will guide you towards how many lights you need and how bright the bulbs should be in certain spaces, depending on your room dimensions.
In a living room, for instance, you may want full lighting for daytime reading or working. You may also want lower, ambient lighting for relaxing in the evenings or when you have guests around. Generally, wall or lamp lighting is more flattering than overhead lighting.
You don’t want to have to walk halfway across a dark room and trip over furniture to turn on the light. Perhaps you would like all your switches together, or maybe you’d prefer multiple switches at different points for the same light.
You can also install special sockets for lamps that can be controlled by wall switches. Consider smart home devices — some can be installed behind wall switches for invisible voice command options.
Pull up old carpets or flooring.