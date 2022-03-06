Peter Dowdall: Get composting and protect our boglands so they can protect us

There has been a lot of talk over the last few years about how we gardeners and the horticulture industry, in general, will survive without peat. Commercial harvesting of peat was effectively banned in 2019.

There are strong reasons to cease peat production and then there are also loud voices and concerns to say that it should continue on some level during a “transitional period” so that it is phased out over the next 10-15 years.

Ecologically, the world is in dire straits and what we all need to wake up to is the fact that now, waiting 10-15 years is not an option.

If there was a time for a “transitional period” it has long passed. The fact that the powers-that-were didn’t make use of this time and continued to just take, take and take some more from the bogs is a pity — yes, it’s more than a pity, it could be described as environmental and ecological vandalism.

Globally, peatlands store a third of the world’s carbon and when they are harvested, carbon dioxide is released into our environment and that’s an environment that is already in deep trouble due to excessive carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

One of the effects of climate change over the last half-century has been more frequent and more damaging floods. Boglands prevent flooding as they can absorb huge amounts of rainwater and slow the runoff into valleys and rivers.

I remember, several years ago now, when certain green waste collection sites were closed around the country and many people were up in arms as they felt that they shouldn’t have just been closed without giving people alternatives.

We have always had the raw materials to make our own, rich, fertile garden soil. Picture: iStock

I understand that feeling and I agree with it. I am hearing the same arguments now in terms of the peat harvesting ban but this time I don’t agree with it.

Knowing the damage that we are doing and knowing how fragile the global ecosystem is, I cannot agree with it. Also, in our own gardens, we have all the raw materials to make our own beautiful garden soil. We don’t need to go to the local garden centre to get a bale of compressed peat wrapped in unrecyclable plastic wrapping. In other words, the alternatives are already there and have been forever.

Over a quarter of a century ago (that’s all I’m giving you!) when I was in college, I was working on a trial to test several peat alternatives. Coir fibre, cocoa shell, and certain mixtures of more sustainable organic materials were being trialled with varying degrees of success.

I moved into a new garden last year and in the autumn, I pruned back and removed many existing shrubs which had become far too overgrown and unkempt. Much of the garden has been completely cleared and the soil beneath is poor, compacted, difficult to dig and hungry-looking.

Peat-free compost.

All the “waste” that I created was mulched and has been breaking down for the last several months and yesterday I spread much of it over beds and borders which are currently empty.

By applying a good 8-12 inches of this organic material, which hasn’t yet composted fully, as a deep mulch on top of struggling soil, I am adding life. Bacteria and fungi are busy breaking down the green waste, earthworms and soil organisms will appear, the soil beneath and the newly applied mulch will become one over time.

I will be left with a much richer, crumbly, humus-rich, healthy and self-sustaining soil. Everything has been added to that composting pile in the intervening months, including wood ash, the Christmas bouquets which were chopped into small pieces once finished indoors, and leaves cleaned from the paths and steps over the winter.

The pile has been turned about four times during the period.

It would probably be better to leave it for another few months so that it could break down some more before adding it to the soil but there is another reason for me to use it right now.

I don’t want weeds to grow in these areas before I get planting and if I don’t mulch the beds immediately, well, we all know what will happen. I do love my wildflowers and weeds but not right in these beds.

Nowadays, there are so many different types of composting bins available to us, and we are creating more waste than ever before — the means of creating our own, rich and healthy soils are with each one of us. We end up with better soils, dump less waste, save money, use less plastic and, so importantly, leave the boglands untouched and safe so that they can help to protect all of us.