Meet the women who started their dream businesses at home

Turning the key in the front door of her own apartment for the first time made Margaret Urbanowicz rethink the concept of her living space as a sanctuary.
That was eight years ago and Margaret developed a home fragrance company, Sómas, just before the pandemic.
It has since expanded from candles, diffusers and mists to include body products.
"Moving into my own apartment is definitely a part of what influenced my passion for home fragrance — my father Wojciech had passed away from leukaemia so I went from living with him at home to having to make this new empty space feel like home,” says Margaret.
“I always found so much comfort in candles, creating a beautiful atmosphere, the fragrances being able to bring that familiar, loving feel to a space, so this was a huge part of this journey.
Encouraged by friends and family, Margaret turned her passion into a business. “My background in marketing and design was helpful here as I had this very clear vision of what I wanted the finished product to look and feel like,” she says.
“I used to draw with my kids, they’d eventually get bored and toddle off — but I’d still be drawing away. Then I started to draw at night when they went to bed and I loved it. I’ve always loved it.”
“I was mortified and delighted all in one, if anybody commented,” she says. “Some friends suggested I turn my hobby into my job, which hadn’t even entered my head.”
“Through them I did a digital marketing course and a Start Your Own Business Course,” she adds. “I connected up with West Cork Development Partnership and I booked a free advice clinic with and received mentorship from with the Local Enterprise Office.
Of course, Kinsale is their wider “home” — and fittingly, it’s one of Ireland and Europe’s most instagrammable locations, not least because of Audrey’s high-profile mural in the town.
“It has since become an instagrammable location with lots of tourists taking photos and videos beside it.
