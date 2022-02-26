Large seascapes by Cobh artist will attract interest as Sheppards

THE impressive four-day sale which gets underway at Sheppards next Tuesday (March 1) goes on view in Durrow from today. The sale of the Governey Collection from Erindale House and other important Irish estates offers 1,584 lots with much to tempt collectors at all levels.

A pair of Louis XVI gilt console tables is, at €10,000-€14,000, the most expensively estimated furniture lot.

A pair of Louis XVI gilt console tables at Sheppards.

The highly ornate c1780 tables have rouge royale demi lune-shaped marble tops above a central bell-petal cartouche. Each one is raised on four square tapered and fluted legs.

A pair of Edwardian satinwood bookcases is estimated at €10,000-€15,000.

When it comes to top lots these days, jewellery tends to trump furniture every time. This sale is no exception. A platinum diamond and sapphire ring (€20,000-€25,000) is the most expensively estimated lot.

Undoubtedly there will be Cork interest in a pair of large seascapes by renowned Cobh artist George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson. Featured are Dutch sailing vessels in rough seas. Lot 1019 is estimated at €5,000-€7,000.

Collectors of all things Irish will be interested in a large Dun Emer carpet on a red ground with a circular Celtic cartouche and enclosed by Celtic bird quadrants (€4,000-€6,000).

A Dun Emer carpet at Sheppards.

The Dun Emer Guild (1902-1964) was an Irish Arts and Crafts textile studio founded in 1902 by Evelyn Gleeson initially in partnership with Elizabeth and Lily Yeats. They made tapestries for the Honan Chapel in Cork and a carpet presented to Pope Pius XI in 1931 as part of Ireland’s effort to host the 1932 Eucharistic Congress.

Another lot of great interest to Irish collectors is a 19th-century Killarney arbutus wood chess set. The tallest of the 32 pieces measures 10cms. Lot 97 is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

A Killarney wood chess set at Sheppards.

Lot 98 is the profusely inlaid Killarney wood chess folding board with backgammon to the interior, priced between €800 and €1,200.

The sales get underway at 10am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with over 400 lots on most days.