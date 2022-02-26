Jennifer Sheahan: From a hole in the ground to 'Home of the Year'

If you have recently bought a fixer-upper, congratulations!
There was no heating this place up — the windows were single glazed, there was a huge open chimney in the middle of the house, the walls were damp from a leak in said chimney, and the night chill was creeping in through cracks around the doors and windows.
I recommend buying masking tape and marking out where you want to place large items (couch, dining table). This gives an accurate idea of how much space you have to work with, so you can be sure you’re buying the right-sized items and optimising the layout.
