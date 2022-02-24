Spruce up your outdoor space and patio for entertaining 

Now is the time to consider key pieces to create a chic corner for alfresco entertaining or chilling by yourself — perhaps an outdoor sofa to sprawl out on with a cheeky cocktail once dipping temperatures are but a memory and come the first signs of summer.

It’s safe to say we’ve acquired quite a taste for outdoor living after a turbulent two years, and styling up a suntrap or precious piece of green lawn rewards in so many ways.

Looking for a refresh? These top finds would all do the job nicely.

George Home Natural Novaro Egg Chair, direct.asda.

Egg chair

The easiest way to kick-start your patio prowess is with a statement piece — and egg chairs are where it’s at this summer. Think self-gift seating for relaxing and unwinding. With a trendy wicker finish and comfy cushions, mix the George Home Novaro one George Home Novaro with greenery and terracotta pots to complete the look.

Habitat Kora two-seater egg bench, Natural, Habitat.

Egg bench

Alternatively, double the pleasure with room for two in this two-seater egg bench from Habitat Kora.

John Lewis and Partners four-seat lounging aet, garden cushions and rest of items from a selection, available end March.

Four-seat lounging set

John Lewis & Partners four-seat lounging set will be available from late March.

For a Mediterranean style vibe, there’s nothing like a low-slung sofa and simple coffee table with short legs, with scattered cushions and natural jute rugs. Summer straw hats pinned on walls make a great final touch.

Helsinki corner dining set, Next.

Corner dining set

Meanwhile, this contemporary Helsinki dining set from Next has a corner sofa that seats eight, and comes with two low-slung stools and dining table with wood-effect top. Large terracotta pots and containers spilling out with trailing plants and flowers will inspire happy thoughts of faraway places.

Rangstrup D110 and 4 Pandumbro Nature table and chairs, Jysk.

Outdoor table and chairs

No matter where you decide to place accent pieces, you can’t go wrong with a round table and wicker dining chairs, which can be tucked underneath when not in use. And to help you make the most of your space, Rikke Blaeside, design and range manager at Jysk, says to try layering various types of outdoor lighting to add depth to the garden.

“Solar lamps will provide a subtle light throughout the evening and are perfect for dotting within flowerbeds or plant pots to light up pockets of your garden; trail string lights along a fence or pergola, and elevate the look with lanterns to ensure a warm glow.”