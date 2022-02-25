Wish List: Eight top treats for you and your living space 

Hope springs eternal

Behold the Hope pattern chair, one of The Pattern Project Collection designed by DFS in partnership with interiors experts Katie Woods and Emily Murray. The curated range of six armchairs will be available in-store and online. We love the low-slung seat and exposed wooden frame offering a nod to retro style, and what about that half sun bolster cushion? Stunning. It's €579 and the scatter cushion is €35; see www.dfs.ie.

Bright nights ahead

We're delighted to see artist Sarah McKenna has launched two new framed wall art tiles to add to her handmade collection. Pictured here is “Oíche geal – Bright night”, a framed wall art tile that tells the story of the rugged Irish coast with its magnificent vibrant elements. €95, available on www.sarahmkenna.ie and in gift shops throughout Ireland and in select gift stores in Europe and North America.

Pancake maker

It's almost time for the best Tuesday of the year, pancake Tuesday. The Russell Hobbs Crêpe and Pancake Maker is ideal for making breakfast pancakes, dinner party desserts and savoury snacks, and not just of a Tuesday in March. €39.99, available in electrical retailers and ie.russellhobbs.com.

Top of the class

Well colour me impressed this week with a fabulous new business idea from Galway student, Cormac Delaney. As part of the Student Enterprise Awards Programme, the Holy Rosary College student has come out with an inspired online gift box company, The Irish Parcel Company. Cormac creates gift boxes containing a wide variety of Irish products from producers along the Wild Atlantic Way.

"Each parcel is individually hand-wrapped, tied and stamped with a red wax seal, replicating the style of the old parcels that were sent by members of the Irish Diaspora to their delighted relatives 'back home' in Ireland, a tradition which continued right up until the middle of the last century, " explains Cormac.

We're delighted to see that all the packaging is recyclable and/or biodegradable. "When creating my company, I decided that sustainability would play a key role. My logos, branding and colour scheme were all designed by eco-friendly printers, The Factory in Birr, Co Offaly.

"Both layers of my wrapping paper, along with the wood-wool filling is produced by Barry Packaging in Kerry and is 100% biodegradable. The boxes themselves are also produced by Barry Packaging and are 100% recyclable. Even the string that binds our parcels together is 100% biodegradable and is produced by Wicklow company, Many Small Places," says Cormac.

Prices start at €35, to find out more, go to www.irishparcelcompany.com.

Great hair day

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, we have the glorious Velvet Curtain Cotton Touch Texture Balm from R+Co. It's a super dry-styler that adds soft volume and has a light hold for all hair types. If you're after smooth, matte hair, this is for you. €29.90, it's available from select salons, salons online and beauty e-tailers like www.beautybag.ie.

Crawford collaboration

An interesting collaboration, Crawford Art Gallery in partnership with Pat McDonnell Paints has launched an exhibition, SATURATION: the everyday transformed. It includes photographic works by 13 dynamic young artists, and embrace aspects of social media, street photography, music and fashion photography. Feature work by Ayesha Ahmad, Vittoria Colonna, Conor Clinch, Hazel Coonagh Megan Doherty, Michael Hanna, Cáit Fahey, Audrey Gillespie, Dragana Jurišić, Ruth Medjber, Eva O’Leary, Pádraig Spillane and Niamh Swanton. Find out more at www.crawfordgallery.com and www.mcdonnellpaints.ie.

Danish design

Laundry, aka, the bane of my life. I'm always on the lookout for hacks or helps. Check out this Danish clothes tidy available from Dublin independent design store The Blue Door. The Scandi-inspired clothes rack is made from white-washed oak, with a jute-wrapped shelf at the bottom for extra storage. This open clothes rack is ideal either as extra hall storage or clothes hanging in your bedroom. Oen can dream. It's €215, find out more at www.thebluedoor.ie.