Wish List: Eight top treats for you and your living space 

Colour me interested

Here's a lovely date for your diary: The historic, four-star Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, will host a spring flower inspired botanical watercolour painting workshop from March 6-9. The thre- night package is called ‘Watercolour Painting Escape with Mary’ and costs from €470 per person sharing. The residential course is headed up by renowned watercolour artist Mary Dillon and includes three nights bed and breakast and one evening meal. No painting experience is necessary and all materials will be provided. To book, see www.cahernane.com or call 064-663 1895.

Sculpture in Tipperary

Another lovely date for your diary, The Sculptural Imagination of Seanie Barron is opening on February 25 at South Tipperary Arts Centre, until April 2. Co-curated with Michele Horrigan, the exhibition channels all from the overlooked to the exotic. Seanie Barron has spent years working on a form of art that's described as something joyful, magical, and relatable. We're told his work is borne out of an understanding of nature and often-humorous interpretations of the environment around him. Check it out and find out more at www.southtippartscentre.ie.

Irish Negronis, anyone?

It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day to give a cool gift (especially if it's to yourself). We love the look of the Negroni box, for cocktail and chocolate lovers alike. The All Ireland Negroni is made with Irish Gin, Stillgarden O’Maro and Valentia Island Vermouth. The gift box comes with a pair of glasses, nibbed chocolate bark and two passes for a distillery tour with a complimentary cocktail. With each purchase of the gift box, €2 goes to Women’s Aid. For more information, see www.stillgardendistillery.com.

Botanical bees for the bathroom

We're buzzing over this gorgeous Joules botanical bee towel, it's €45 from Brown Thomas, we also spotted them in Littlewoods Ireland and Next.

Flipping brilliant

Anyone getting excited for pancake Tuesday? Prepare for a flipping brilliant day with this pink frying pan, €16, from www.homesense.ie.

Currying favour

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, a new product from McDonnells. They've put their Original Curry Sauce in a ready-to-eat squeezy bottle. Squeeze the ready to rock sauce over chips, jazz up your chicken fillet roll, or turn your wedges into something special. McDonnells Squeezy Sauce is available nationwide for €2.99.

Coffee cups that don't cost the earth

Mother Reusables have some new designs to add to their collection of thermal bottles and reusable thermal coffee cups. These really are

investment pieces, designed and created to be long lasting and made with 100% biodegradable materials. This is the Obamerama water bottle, check out the other funky designs at www.motherreusables.com, prices start at €30 and they're also available at Avoca and Reuzi stores. For every bottle sold, a new tree is planted.

New probiotic range

There's a new probiotic in town, the world’s ‘most effective probiotic’ no less. Pro-Ven Probiotics recently launched its ShapeLine range to the Irish market. They say clinical trials have shown taking the probiotic improves overall wellness, it has been proven to reduce upper respiratory tract infections (coughs and colds) by 40% and headaches by 30%. The product also says it has been proven to have a visibly obvious effect on gut health and is particularly effective in women over the age of 45 who suffer with bloating. Available in most pharmacies and you can find out more at www.provenprobiotics.co.uk.