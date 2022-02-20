Garden Q&A: How can we encourage robins to visit urban balconies?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How can we encourage robins to visit urban balconies?
Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Your recent article on robins was great — but only if you have a garden! I only have a balcony. What can I do to encourage robins to visit it?

I have one that comes every morning. I called my son Robin too, as I just love these birds.

ANSWER

This question highlights a very important issue or question and that is how can we help wildlife and promote biodiversity in urban areas — which is possibly where even more needs to be done than rural areas. 

There are plenty of bird-nesters, many specifically designed for robins, available to buy at your local garden centre or online. 

When siting a nester, make sure that it is about seven feet or more higher than the floor of the balcony so that potential residents are protected from predators or else, they simply won't use it. 

Perhaps place a few berried plants in pots on the balcony. 

Lastly, robins are ground feeders as opposed to birds, which will feed from hanging feeders and so some wild bird seed scattered on the ground or a bird table should encourage them. 

If your balcony is up high then leaving food like this on the ground shouldn’t attract any unwanted guests.

More in this section

Torrential Summer Rain Storm Water Overflowing Roof Gutters Batten down the hatches: How to stormproof your home
‘Hollywood Hills comes to Kerry,’ says Home of the Year judge ‘Hollywood Hills comes to Kerry,’ says Home of the Year judge
Image of romantic garden seating. All the things you need to consider before buying garden furniture – if you want to get it right
<p>Dermot Bannon and Claire Irwin. Picture: Ruth Maria Murphy</p>

From 'diehard fan' to becoming Dermot Bannon's co-star 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices