Why we all love to make houseplants feel at home

At a time when online shopping has boomed and shops were shut for extended periods over the last two years, it’s a treat for home interiors enthusiasts when a new shop opens up, especially one located right on a city-centre street prompting the mindful experience of slow window shopping.
“Lockdown has increased interest in plants,” says Michele Bertoni, Verd’s owner. “Customers found that caring for plants helped their mental health; an hour or two where you focus on just that.”
“Some are watching interior design shows that all have plants now,” Michele says. “Some customers became plants lovers in lockdown, and there are collectors coming in looking for new and rare varieties.”
“When people say they kill plants, we look at how they are treating it,” says Michele’s colleague Carol Chamelet. “If you’re an over-waterer, buy ferns, but if you’re not, something like mother-in-law’s tongue thrives on neglect.”
“It depends on light too,” adds Michele. “There’s no point in fertilising if the light is wrong, so think about where you want to put it. You might want something to fill the gap left by the Christmas tree.
- instagram.com/verd_houseplants/
- instagram.com/plantstoreireland/