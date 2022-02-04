Vintage View: We check out the vintage cleaning hacks that work

Don’t use fresh-cut grass for any but the richest pattern in a cheap carpet. Inert kitchen goods like bread heels and dough can be deployed to take out stains and grot (mashed up white bread putty is still fantastic for getting stains off paint and wallpaper). Like they say, first, do no harm.
In Victorian times, protection was used due to the heavy cleaning required by the choking biomass of multiple fires. The household round was divided into the daily, weekly and monthly chores with military regularity. Rooms that were not used every day were shrouded in sheets once clean. Favourite rooms were completely cleared for a deep spring clean bar the heaviest furniture, and put back together piece by piece when the skirting was dry and the floors waxed. You washed and dusted the ornaments elsewhere, and brought the whole lot back in again. Simple but time-consuming.