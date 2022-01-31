Save or splurge? We choose two chic bathroom storage options

Looking for stylish storage for the bathroom but find the shops awash with bulky sets of drawers? Here are two shelf units
Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 16:40
Carol O’Callaghan

Bathrooms tend to be the smallest room in the home so what about a slim unit with open shelving to perch baskets filled with potions and lotions and bales of neatly folded towels?

Even save a shelf for a moisture-loving fern will bring added texture to what is typically a room dominated by hard lines and surfaces.

SAVE

Ikea’s Ragrund seven shelf unit is made of bamboo so it won’t warp or rot in a steamy environment; €65.

SPLURGE

 The Blue Door’s ladder oak shelving unit is bathroom-friendly with six shelves for storage and display; €475.

