Antiques: Sapphires and satinwood for auction in Bandon

Lots include a Cork silver salt spoon and a gold Tiffany pillbox.
There is furniture and jewellery to choose from at Hegarty’s live online auction from Bandon tomorrow at 2pm.
A late 18th-century Georgian demi-lune tea table has an appealing satinwood crossbanded top and a flame mahogany frieze. It is estimated at €800-€900.
An 18-carat white gold Ceylon sapphire and diamond cluster ring might be just the thing for Valentine’s Day but it does not come cheap.
The sapphire weighs 4.72 carats and the ring is estimated at €12,000-€13,000.
Among the collectibles on offer is a Cork silver salt spoon (€100-€200) and there are a number of items made by Tiffany including a 14-carat yellow gold compartmented pillbox (€250-€450).
The catalogue is online at Hegarty’s.
Lots include a Cork silver salt spoon and a gold Tiffany pillbox.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 11:00 AM
Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 10:00 AM
Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 6:00 PM