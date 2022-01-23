Peter Dowdall: Cork garden will create a positive space for all

They may need a space for kids to play, they may want somewhere to grow their own food. A utility area for composting waste and storing the bins et al will nearly always be necessary.
The driving force behind this garden is local woman Irene O’Connor, and it couldn’t become a reality without the inspirational and co-operative members of the local council.
Irene and her husband Eoin heartbreakingly lost their young daughter Béibhinn 16 months ago, and feel inspired by her life to create this positive and inclusive space in which all the community can feel part of.
At present, this space is mostly used for yoga classes and meditation, so these lights will be very apt for all who undertake yoga and will reflect the light of our chakras and the energies that inspires us.
- For more information see www.theheartangel.ie
