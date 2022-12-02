What you need to know to winter-proof your home 

We’re all a little more edgy during a cold snap.
If it snows (Irish hysteria in the making), smear vegetable oil on the back and face of your shovelhead. This will stop the snow and ice clumping on the blade, leaving it always ready for use.
If you use your outside tap at all, insulate it with a simple slip-on foam cover. Apollo and Kingfisher offer cloche-like covers, from €6.50 at any good DIY outlet, that just slide up onto the wall on a zip tie.
A draughty window defying your insulation efforts? Use a film kit or a simple tape up with bubble wrap. The Irish firm Exitex developed its heat shrink product for a familiar Irish situation — oddly shaped, failing, single-glazed windows with a crushing, cold winter forecast.
To stop your birdbath from freezing, line it with polythene and lift the ice out in one swoop. The RSPB suggests a light ball floating in the water will be moved by even a gentle breeze, and will keep a small amount of water ice-free.
BER low? There’s a certain level of what is termed passive-solar-gain through all but the most efficient windows. Before you leave for work in the morning, pull the curtains, blinds and any sheers right back to let that gentle centigrade in. Warming the air and hard surfaces, it will lift the temperature even with the heating off. If your conservatory is secure, the internal connecting door can act as heat shunt with the adjoining rooms. Adjust your thermostat and timer to optimise the efficiency of your heating system.
Rather than fighting with the deluge of leaves over winter, make leaf mould or buy a composter to be ready to dress those beds in spring while keeping vermin at bay. Add suitable domestic, organic (brown bin) waste to the mix for a crumbly, nutrient-rich gold you can even dilute with water for compost “tea”.
Use your wood ashes (cooled) to clean the glass of your wood stove. Simply dip a slightly damp rag in the ashes and rub them over the interior face of the door glazing or panels in a circular motion.
Move any heavy furnishings like sofas off the surface of the radiator to allow heat to convect well (it’s counter-intuitive but radiators work by largely convecting heat).
Unfriend mice by blocking holes and around conduits with caulk, spray foams and balled steel wool. Check your housekeeping, fasten dry foods into tins.
Stop muck in its tracks by concentrating your feverish cleaning efforts at the entrance doors. Thick mats outside and water-absorbent mats inside will slough off the petrochemical and organic muck inevitable during the colder, wetter months.
Any grot, once airborne can become particulate matter that creates dust and coughs. Shoes and boots are heftier in winter and grind any dirt carried inside into your flooring; try a boot mat in rubber to encourage the family to travel indoors in socks. Ikea does one under the delightful title of Baggmuck for €3.99, but they are a staple at any home and garden outlet.