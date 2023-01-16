Home Q&A: What's the best way to de-ice a driveway or path?

Even with textured concrete and tiling and pavers with a good "key", it’s essential to be prepared for icy paths from the current cold snap right through to early March.

Check you have good treads and are able for the task.

Following shovel removal for thick ice, rock salt bought by the bag is cheap but is corrosive to some materials, on pet paws and contains cyanide and chloride — not great for your border plants if you’re sloppy.

Disperse it carefully on the area — as when the ice melts it will flow away too, potentially getting into the groundwater, €12-€15 for a 10kg bag.

In a pinch, heavy grit, ash and kitty litter will add a key to the back doorstep and a short path, but this approach can get rather messy.

Spray solutions of salt, white vinegar and baking soda do work on snow and ice, but they take a lot of application — best for a couple of concrete or tiled steps.

Urea-based, non-toxic Magic Ice Granules are an environmental alternative, rigid sponges that embed into ice and snow, covering nine times the same area as salt. €28.28 for 10kg, vikingdirect.ie.

Anti-slip tapes are also available from 5m for tile and concrete nosings, steep ramps and stair treads.

Check out products by Tesa, from €10, from multiple suppliers.

When the weather is really challenging, take the time to ask vulnerable neighbours if they need help making the going safer.

Just clearing wet leaves, ice or snow from paths could spare them a nasty, life-altering fall.

Read More How to prevent slips, trips and falls outside your home