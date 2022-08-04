Planning permission sought for Kent Station extension

A new platform is included in the plans
Planning permission sought for Kent Station extension

The proposed development works are designed to facilitate the through-running of commuter services from Mallow through to Midleton and Cobh.

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 15:42
Kevin O’Neill

CORK’S main train station could be set for major extension works under new plans.

Iarnród Éireann has applied to Cork City Council seeking permission for extensions and alterations to the existing Kent Station, across approximately 13,725 sq m.

The proposed development works, taking place within the curtilage of the protected structure, are designed to facilitate the through-running of commuter services.

They include a double-sided, 220m long, and 6m extension to the existing platform 5, which will increase the existing platform and result in the creation of a new platform 6.

In addition, a new y-shaped steel canopy on the extended platform, approximately 3.5m in height and 6m wide is proposed.

The plans also include a 113m long retaining wall structure, between 0.5m and 2.1m in height, and the removal of approx 945m of track to allow for the reinstatement and addition of 1,110m of track.

The reinstatement of a disused platform and the removal of a redundant signal cabin are also proposed.

Planners at Cork City Council will assess the plans over the coming weeks, with a decision due by September 21.

