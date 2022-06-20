Conditional permission for new hotel on Cork's Airport Road

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a major new hotel and residential development in Cork City.

The application for the development, located on Kinsale Road, was lodged last July by Denis McBarron.

Permission was sought for the demolition of an existing dwelling on the site to make way for the construction of 134 residential units in 12 three-storey blocks comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes.

A three-storey neighbourhood centre with a restaurant, shop, gym, dentist, physio, hairdressers, and creche was also proposed, as was a 158-bed hotel with a swimming pool, gym, bar, café, restaurant and function room.

The plans also include a new entrance onto the Airport Road, including a new signalised junction, along with improvements to the N27, including two bus stops, a cycle lane and footpaths.

The development has been given the green light by Cork City Council on 32 conditions.

A number of concerns were raised over the proposed development, including from sweet-maker Ferrero, which operates a plant on the Kinsale Road.

In a submission to planners, Ferrero’s plant manager Luca Brero said the development would have a “significant negative impact” on the factory’s operations.

"Our manufacturing plant operates on a 24/7 basis, and we would be very concerned about the close proximity of primarily residential uses including a hotel, of the scale proposed,” Brero stated.

“The introduction of such an intensity of sensitive residential receptors so close to our manufacturing is an unresolved planning matter that will undoubtedly give rise to future amenity issues which will constrain our business.”

The national transport infrastructure body TII also raised concerns that the development would create an adverse impact on the national road where a speed limit greater than 60km/h applies.

In another submission, Macroom Motor Services, located on Kinsale Road, said that the site was already “completely overdeveloped” and raised concerns about parking and traffic.

“This section of the city is more conducive to industrial or commercial developments,” the company’s submission states.