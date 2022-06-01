Fresh plans lodged for apartment development in Cork suburb

Plans for 123 apartments at a site in Ballincollig have been unveiled.

O'Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has applied for permission for a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme at Old Fort Road, Ballincollig, The site, which is 1.22ha in area, is located north of the Main St in Ballincollig.

The development includes proposals for 123 apartments in three blocks, ranging in height from three to six storeys. They will all be one- and two-bed apartments.

It is not the first time the developer has applied for permission on this site.

In May 2021, the High Court overturned a planning grant for 123 apartments on the site after finding An Bord Pleanála had failed to comply with planning and development regulations concerning the environmental screening of projects.

The new application includes, a creche/childcare facility, internal residential amenity space and multi-purpose amenity room are proposed, while the developers also propose set-down areas, footpaths, a cycle lane, and table-top junction arrangement, and associated amenities for pedestrian/cyclist facilities.