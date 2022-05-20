Planning granted for new Aldi supermarket in Carrigaline

Supermarket chain Aldi has been granted planning permission for the development of a new store in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

The German firm is set to invest €10m in the construction of the store, which is due to open in 2024.

The company says the new store will bring up to 30 permanent jobs to Carrigaline when it opens. A further 60 jobs will be created during its development.

The store will be located just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is currently under construction and is scheduled to be open to traffic in late 2022.

The 1,315sqm store is set to be completely powered by green energy and will have over 50 solar panels on its roof. When completed it will also feature four electric vehicle charging points, as well as 12 bicycle rack stands.

Aldi currently has 24 stores located in Cork.

Currently, Aldi employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 150 stores across the country.

The construction of the Carrigaline store is part of Aldi's pledge to invest €320m over the next three years in an effort to increase its share of the Irish grocery market. The investment drive will see Aldi open 30 new stores across the country.