Planning granted for Bunratty housing development

Permission has been granted for a development of 48 residential units in Bunratty, Co Clare after an appeals process.
Bunratty Acquisitions Ltd had been granted permission by Clare County Council for the proposed development, located to the south-west of Bunratty on a 2.739ha parcel of land which formerly operated as Bunratty West Holiday Village.
The proposal included 48 units in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, but permission was granted for just 41 of these.
An appeal against this decision was lodged by Dun Rí Management Company, representing the estate to the north of the site.
It claimed the proposal is "at odds" with the character of the village, and highlighted concerns about over-capacity schools which would be exacerbated by the population increase from the new development.
However, An Bord Pleanála has ultimately approved the development, subject to conditions, insisting it would "not seriously injure the residential or visual amenity of the area" or from the character or setting of the village.