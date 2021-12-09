Ten storey apartment block planned for Douglas is refused permission

Planning permission has been refused for a major apartment scheme earmarked for Douglas Village.

Sirio Investment Management Ltd has applied for permission to build three apartment blocks of some 65 apartments, ranging from six to 10 storeys in height, as well as four retail commercial units.

The development was proposed for the site of the former Permanent TSB, at the very heart of the village, on East Douglas Street and Main Street. The bank relocated to a corner unit by Circle K gas station some years ago.

Forty-five of the apartments were to be “Build to Rent”. A residents’ gym and meeting room are also part of the proposal.

A computer-generated image of the planned retail and apartment development for Douglas village.

According to the plans, the apartments were to be spread across three blocks, with 20 apartments in a four to six-storey block, 15 apartments in a six-storey block and 30 apartments in an eight to 10 storey block.

There were also plans to upgrade the public realm and footpaths at East Douglas Street, as well as creating new vehicular access to basement car-parking from the Aldi car park.

However, planners in Cork City Council this week refused permission for the development.

The site in question was once set for UK pub chain Wetherspoons who had planned to open a new bar there.

However, while they opened in the city centre, they pulled out of the Douglas site as they could not obtain the necessary planning and licensing.