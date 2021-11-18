Planning permission granted for new apartments in Cork's city centre

Planning has been granted for the redevelopment of a well-known retail site in the heart of Cork.
A lengthy planning process for the redevelopment of the Hickey’s site on Maylor St in Cork city has now been concluded.
Developer John Kennedy has been granted permission for a revised development on the site of the retailer, with the majority of the store to be retained.
The plan is centred on numbers 9-12 Maylor St and involves the removal of some of the retail space to provide access to a residential development to be constructed overhead.
Mr Kennedy had initially sought permission for a seven-storey apartment development over the shop, but this prompted concerns about height and massing from city planners.
As such, that was revised to six storeys, totalling 32 apartments.
Extra setbacks were also included to reduce visual massing.
The plans propose the retention of 980.44 sq m of the Hickeys Store, with access retained on both Maylor and Oliver Plunkett Streets.