Planning granted for demolition works to former IFI site in Cork Harbour

Separate planning application for a new fertiliser plant is currently being assessed
The former IFI plant and lands at Marino Point. Picture: Denis Scannell

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 09:58
Alan Healy

Planning permission has been granted to clear derelict buildings on the former IFI fertiliser site in Cork Harbour.

The 37-hectare site at Marino Point was acquired by the Port of Cork and development company Lanber Holdings in 2017 to facilitate its redevelopment.

The planning application comprises the demolition, site infrastructure improvements, and utility upgrade works to stabilise the site and to provide capacity for future industrial development proposals. It includes upgrades to the site entrance and a new railway connection.

Permission granted in recent days by An Bord Pleanála for the improvement works which are expected to be completed over an 18-month period.

A separate planning application to relocate the Goulding fertiliser facility from Cork’s south docklands to Marino Point is currently being assessed by Cork County Council

Cork apartments that would block views of a distinctive church are refused permission

