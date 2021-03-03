Cork apartments that would block views of a distinctive church are refused permission

Planners said the proposal would result in “a visually obtrusive development”
The development would have a negative impact on the nearby Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 15:21
Kevin O’Neill

Plans for two large apartment blocks on the site of a former garage in the west of Cork city have once again been refused planning permission because of their potential impact on a nearby church.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by developer, Dennehy’s Cross Construction, against the decision of Cork City Council to reject the company’s application to build 45 apartments on the Model Farm Road site.

A proposal had been lodged to construct two blocks of up to six storeys in height on the site of the former Dennehy's Cross Garage. However, An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the project on a number of grounds including its excessive height and scale as well as its “inappropriate layout and design”.

The board said the proposal would result in “a visually obtrusive development” which would have a negative impact on the nearby Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. It claimed the development would dominate and obscure views of the church’s distinctive dome and twin towers.

Cork City Council had previously rejected plans for the scheme. In appealing that rejection, the developer offered to reduce the height of the apartment blocks by one storey and said the plan was in line with government planning policies.

