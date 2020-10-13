Planning approval for changes to Cork's flagship Eason store

Planning has been granted to revamp a well-known shop on Cork city's main shopping thoroughfare.

The Easons building at 113-115 St Patrick's Street is due to be transformed into a Sports Direct later this year.

Now, Heaton's Unlimited Company, which is owned by Sports Direct, has been granted planning permission to commence works on transforming the building.

Its plans propose the change the use of the space on the second floor of the building from storage to retail, expanding the retail element of the building.

Planners at Cork City Hall have approved the scheme.