Planning decision expected for Ireland's tallest building

The plan includes a 140-metre tall tower over 34 storeys
Planning decision expected for Ireland's tallest building

The hotel development is proposed for the Custom House Quay in Cork.

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 10:30
Kevin O’Neill

A planning decision on a proposal to build a 34-storey skyscraper in Cork city is due in the coming days.

Tower Development Properties Ltd is awaiting a decision on its proposals for the historic Revenue building on Custom House Quay.

These plans were revised after an initial scheme was subject to a further information request.

The plan includes a 140-metre tall tower, including a 241-bedroom hotel and 25 serviced hotel suites over 34 storeys, as well as commercial elements and a museum/visitor centre, which will pay heed to the site's maritime heritage.

The deadline for the decision is October 14.

More in this section

Plans for 200-bed hotel near Croke Park are delayed Plans for 200-bed hotel near Croke Park are delayed
Approval for 123 one and two-bed apartments in Cork suburb Approval for 123 one and two-bed apartments in Cork suburb
Cork's €30m Counting House overhaul nears completion Cork's €30m Counting House overhaul nears completion

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices