Planning decision expected for Ireland's tallest building

A planning decision on a proposal to build a 34-storey skyscraper in Cork city is due in the coming days.

Tower Development Properties Ltd is awaiting a decision on its proposals for the historic Revenue building on Custom House Quay.

These plans were revised after an initial scheme was subject to a further information request.

The plan includes a 140-metre tall tower, including a 241-bedroom hotel and 25 serviced hotel suites over 34 storeys, as well as commercial elements and a museum/visitor centre, which will pay heed to the site's maritime heritage.

The deadline for the decision is October 14.