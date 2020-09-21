Approval for 123 one and two-bed apartments in Cork suburb

Ballincollig SHD on Old Fort Road. Wilson Architecture for O'Flynn Construction.

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 13:07 PM
Maresa Fagan

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the development of 123 apartments in Ballincollig on the outskirts of Cork city.

The O’Flynn Construction project will see a mix of one and two-bed apartments built in three blocks on the Old Fort Road, not far from the Castle West Shopping Centre and the Old Quarter residential estate, which were also developed by the company.

The three blocks of apartments will range in height from three to six storeys and the development will also provide for a creche, gym and 98 car parking spaces.

As part of the development, 12 apartments - six 2-bed and six 1-bed units – will be transferred to Cork City Council for social housing under the Part V proposal.

The application was submitted to An Bord Pleanála under the strategic Housing Development scheme allowing it to bypass Cork City Council.

The application attracted some objections and concerns from local residents and heritage agency, An Taisce, in particular over the potential impact of the development on traffic congestion, car parking, and the scale of the project.

The board, however, found that the planning application met local zoning objectives, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience, and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and granted permission subject to 30 conditions.

