€60m redevelopment of Limerick's Parkway Valley site is approved

Parkway Valley

Planning permission has been granted for a massive, €60m scheme on the site of the long-derelict Parkway Valley in Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council has granted planning for a development from Singapore investment company Novelty ICAV, which includes a mix of offices and residential space.

The scheme includes 245 residential units in a series of buildings ranging in height from three to 14 stories, four office blocks with some 12,262sq m of office space, a 152-bed hotel over four storeys, a two-storey commercial building, two restaurants and a petrol filling station, as well as three-storey community building, which will provide for community facilities, such as a creche and a multi-use games area.

The scheme also includes a 1.12ha public park with walkway and parking.

The site has been on the derelict sites register since 2018, and has been vacant since 2007.

Bishopstown Housing

Plans are in train for a large-scale housing plan in Bishopstown.

A consultation with An Bord Pleanála has been started by Ardstone Homes Ltd, which is seeking to build 276 residential units at Ardarostig, Bishopstown.

It includes 137 houses and 139 apartments, as well as a creche.

A previous development by the same developers for 240 homes was rejected by an Bord Pleanála, which flagged concerns about traffic, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Bolands Mill

Cork City Council is set to redevelop the former Boland Mills site on the Old Mallow Road.

Part 8 planning details for the development have been published.

It will consist of 57 housing units, both houses and apartments, on an approximately 1.68-hectare site.

Of those, 12 will be two-bedroom two-storey terraced houses and 25 will be three-bedroom two-storey terraced houses.

There are also four one-bed apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments proposed as part of three-storey duplex units included in the proposal.

The Council has also published details of plans for a development at Sunview on the South Douglas Road.

This includes the demolition of an existing structure and the construction of 25 new units, including a mix of houses and apartments. The proposed use of the development is sheltered accommodation for older people.

Tower Housing

A housing scheme in Tower has been referred to An Bord Pleanála.

Paul Coburn and Kevin McDonnell had been granted planning for some 73 units at a site at Dromin, Cloghroe.

Planning for the scheme in Tower was approved by Cork County Council in July, subject to some 60 conditions.

These included requirements on drainage, road access and traffic management and lighting.

There have been two appeals, one first-party and one third-party, and is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by December 3, 2020.

Blarney Street decision

A decision is due in the coming days on two housing plans in Cork city.

HRP Construction is awaiting a decision on its plan for a site at 49-51 Blarney Street and Winter's Hill.

The proposal includes seven residential units, including a mix of bungalows and townhouses.

Separately, Gleann Fia Homes Ltd is awaiting a decision on the next phase of its housing plan at Gleann Fia, Bawnafinny, Tower in Blarney.

It includes the removal of an existing temporary construction compound and the construction of 40 dwelling houses. All units will have an option of side ground floor windows and 31 will have an option of a rear sunroom.

Decisions on both schemes will be made by the middle of next week.

Mungret school

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has applied for permission to construct a new post-primary school at Caheranardrish, Mungret in County Limerick.

The school would cater for 1000 pupils over three storeys if built as per the plans.

It includes teaching and social spaces, a multi-purpose hall, a special education unit and space for 90 cars, as well as six new ballcourts, a playing field and landscaping.

Carrigaline supermarket

Planning permission has been granted to Barry Collins (Supermarket) Ltd to complete an extended retail development on Carrigaline's Main Street.

The development includes the demolition of the front walls of vacant properties at main street, Carrigaline, the completion of works on the eastern side of the building, and the construction of a new building for retail use which will be amalgamated into the existing newsagents and deli area of the existing building.

Bandon homes

A housing development in Bandon could increase in size under new plans.

Malinglen Ltd has sought permission for 18 three-bedroom semi-detached properties, the relocation of a play area and modifications to the road layout at Coolfadda, Bandon.

It represents an increase in size of an additional 10 units from an existing planning permission.

City apartments

A decision is due in the coming days on a city centre apartment development in Cork The plans were lodged by Joseph, Mark and Amanda Daly to demolish buildings on 95-98 Lower Glanmire Road in order to build 22 apartments in two buildings over five and six floors.

Cork City planners will make their decision in the coming days.