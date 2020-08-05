Planning notes: Jameson plans to update its Midleton heritage centre

Jameson Distillery

Plans have been lodged to refurbish and modify buildings at the Jameson Experience in East Cork.

The updated heritage centre will include whiskey tasting room, bar areas, an auditorium, a café/restaurant, and a retail shop, including off-trade whiskey sales.

The plans, submitted to Cork County Council by Irish Distillers International Limited, involve works at a protected structure, focusing on buildings 2 and 3 at the James Experience Heritage Centre, Distillery Walk in Midleton.

It will see an extension at the rear of the buildings, if approved.

Marino Point

Significant works can now proceed at the Belvelly Port Facility, Marino Point in Cobh after planners at Cork County Council approved the plan to demolish buildings on the site.

The scheme also includes a planned upgrade of utility infrastructure.

The demolition will comprise site clearance and the demolition of all existing derelict super structures, including the prill tower, concrete tanks, workshops, stores and office buildings.

There also plans to infill the lagoon based on the north-east of the site, construct flood protection infrastructure and upgrade the site entrance.

Developers have also proposed a new railway connection on the eastern boundary and tree planting.

Ballincollig school apartments

A proposal by a housing agency to demolish a former Ballincollig school to build apartments has been rejected by city planners.

Tuath Housing Association had sought permission to knock the former Gaelscoil Uí Riordain and to remove the roadside boundary wall to facilitate the construction of a four-storey apartment building containing 23 units.

The former gaelscoil building in Ballincollig.

They said the "number of apartment units proposed, the poor quality of communal open space... poor quality of private open space..., the height and massing and scale of the development" were all issues. Planners said these factors meant the development "would represent an over-development of a restricted site".

Further issues were also raised about the "sub optimum local pedestrian network", with planners noting that a development of this scale in the area would "result in unsafe pedestrian passage and consequent traffic hazard" on Inniscarra Road.

Evergreen Bar homes

The former Evergreen Bar forms part of a parcel of buildings which are the subject of a planning application on the southside of Cork city.

Denis Murphy has applied for planning permission for extensions and a change of use of the former pub and existing dwellings to build five new houses and two apartments.

The plan involves some extensions, partial demolitions and the addition of a new flat roof.

It is focused on numbers 31-35 Evergreen Road, Turner's Cross, Cork city.

Tivoli homes

Planning permission was granted for the development of 19 houses and 14 apartments in Tivoli.

Rockspring Properties (Newport) Limited had sought planning for the housing development at Glenmont Crest, Silverprings, including a mix of four-bed houses and a five-storey apartment building.

The development of 42 apartments in Blackpool has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Blackpool apartments

Compass Homes had been granted planning for the construction of 42 apartments in four blocks on Brocklesby Street in Blackpool.

The building is currently home to a preschool and stage school.

The new development would range in height from two to four storeys.

However, the matter has now been referred to An Bord Pleanála with a number of third party appeals lodged against the development.

The case will be decided by the end of November.

Christian Brothers school

The development of a new school building on Cork's northside will proceed after An Bord Pleanála rejected appeals to the plans.

The €12.5m development of a new five-storey building at Christian Brothers College (CBC) Cork includes seven new classrooms, a library, digital suite, offices, toilet, stores and new school hall. It also includes a new entrance porch to the main school building and a covered seating area at the all-weather sports pitch.

The board overruled the recommendation of its own inspector to impose a condition limiting the number of students enrolled at CBC to 1,100 to address concerns by objectors over traffic congestion in the area.

Subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions, the board said the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area around St Patrick’s Hill.

It also ruled the plans would not endanger public safety by creating a traffic hazard or serious traffic congestion.

Creamery homes

A former co-op and creamery in Cloughduv could be reborn as a housing estate.

Agricola Properties Limited is seeking to revamp the former creamey to demolish all existing buildings, yard areas and boundary walls to build 39 houses in total.

Planners at Cork County Council will review the plan, which includes 34 two-storey three-bed semi-detached houses, and five two-storey four-bed detached dwellings.

Limerick apartments

A planned conversion of a protected structure in Limerick city has been appealed to an Bord Pleanála.

Kuaile Touzi Ltd had been granted conditional planning permission to convert an existing residential house into eight studio apartments and two offices by Limerick City and County Council.

The development was proposed for 'Lissadell House', 8 Catherine Place, Limerick.

It would involve the removal of an extension to the building, which was not part of the original structure.

However, the development has now been appealed by a solicitor firm based in the building itself.

Planners will review the plans and make a decision on the case by the start of December 2020.