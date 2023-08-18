Carroll's Irish Gifts to take over former Oasis store on Cork's St Patrick's Street

Retail renewal on Cork city’s prime shopping boulevard St Patrick’s Street has taken another step forward with a deal done for Carroll's Irish Gifts to take over the former Oasis store near the English Market.

Carroll’s, trading since 1982 with 19 shops to date in Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Kilkenny, has been operating successfully at 10 St Patrick’s Street next to the former Debenhams, which was recently purchased by the Intersport Elverys sports retailer, and is set to have two gift shops now on Pana, at No 10 and Nos 48/49.

Like Debenhams, the high-profile ex-Oasis property at 48/49, on the corner with Princes Street, became vacant after a liquidator was appointed to Oasis/Warehouse fashion shops at the start of the covid pandemic. Carroll’s has just started a store fit-out this week on St Patrick Street at its new ‘Oasis’ base, with 1,900 sq ft at ground level and return frontage in a prime trading pitch. Here, they will trade near the tourist-thronged English Market with mall entrances nearby and on Princes Street, opposite another recent arrival Dubray books and close to the relocated bookseller, newsagents and stationers Easons. Carroll’s latest and larger shop on Cork’s main shopping boulevard will face another new gift shop arrival, Seasons of Ireland, which is set to take over Carphone Warehouse outlet at No 79, while No 63 St Patrick’s Street has just been purchased by an investor. Letting agent James Quinlan of Bannon said they had had “good interest in the building mainly from fashion, beauty and giftware retailers”. He acted for owner Irish Life, seeking a rent of over €200,000 per annum on a 10-year lease, with agents JLL acting for Carroll’s Irish Gifts. It’s believed that Carroll’s will continue to trade from No 10, with a re-opening of the former Debenhams/Roches Stores bought for €12m close-by next to Intersport Elverys due later this year, with a new internal mall from Maylor Street to Merchants Quay also being considered for other occupiers and uses. Read More Elverys addresses elephant in the room after €12m Roches Stores/Debenhams Cork swoop