Over €20k an acre expected for 50-acre South Tipp holding

New to the market with Tipperary-town-based auctioneers Matthew Ryan & Son is a 50-acre holding near Cashel, South Tipperary, a very sought-after part of the Golden Vale.

The selling agents describe the farm as an excellent quality roadside holding adjacent to the village of Rosegreen.

“The land is of superb quality,” said Matt Ryan. “The land is of dual purpose — it’s currently in silage ground. All the land adjoining it is in tillage and it’s also adjacent to Ballydoyle Racing Stables.”

The farm is just 7.5km from Cashel, where there is access to the M8 (Dublin-Cork) motorway, making it a very accessible piece of quality land.

For this sale, the auctioneers will be considering all private offers submitted to them up to 3pm on Wednesday, August 30.

“There’s been a reasonable amount of interest so far,” said Mr Ryan. “The property has only just gone on the market and there have been a few phone calls about it… it’s early days yet and most people usually won’t show their hand until the last minute in this situation.”

This manner of selling can be something of a shot in the dark for those bidding. As a guideline, and going by the sale of similar properties in the area, the farm should perform strongly.

Its location on the outskirts of Rosegreen village also means the possibility of getting planning permission for one home is a real one.

“It should make in excess of €20,000 per acre,” Mr Ryan said.