Legendary Cork seaside hostelry Bunnyconnellan's to whet appetites at €1.9m, and may be bought as-is, for development or as a site for just one spectacular replacement home

A BIG, tasty slice of Cork harbour coastline — Bunnyconnellan, or Bunny's in Myrtleville — with a long and much-loved hospitality heritage for generations of Corkonians goes on the market this weekend with a €1.9m price guide.

Being offered by agents Savills, Bunnyconnellan on five acres and almost half a kilometre of coast frontage by the beach, it can be bought and traded as is, further developed as a boutique offering, or may just be bought for a prime site for one or two high-end houses overlooking the comings and goings to and from Cork harbour.

If it goes commercial, it could be taken on by an existing hospitality group such as Press Up Entertainment, the owners of the Liss Ard Estate or the Blue Haven Collection, and could be further developed into an extraordinarily sited boutique hotel/spa, similar to the Cliff Hotel in Waterford’s Ardmore.

Bunnyconnellan as it stands today

Portions of the building in one of coastal Cork’s most eye-catching sites date to the early 1800s when it was known as The Cottage on the Rocks. It turned to hospitality use in the early 1950s and has been serving drinks on the rocks, and higher-end dining too, ever since.

Famously, it was run for over 30 years, from the 1940s by Glasgow man McNeil Porteous and his wife Mary, until 1976, when it was taken on and expanded by Paddy and Sheila O’Brien who brought its myriad charms and “pure Cork” location to several more generations.

It’s now being sold by the couple’s son, Paul O’Brien, who took it over in the 2000s and who has run it of late along with The Lodge (previously Pine Lodge) also in Myrtleville, employing up to 80 between the two ventures and with up to eight chefs alone at Bunnys, pre-covid.

Ever changing maritime views

Mr O’Brien admits the decision to sell is “emotional, and a hard one to make”, and cites staffing difficulties, getting locally available accommodation for staff, and other pressures. Part of the decision was also to concentrate on the more-easily run Lodge 250m up the hill.

Every Cork family has a Bunnyconnellan story, or at least a hazy memory, and huge loyalty reciprocated by patrons. A “trip to Bunnys” was a much-repeated rite of passage, with the property having variously served as a bar, restaurant, hotel, and hideaway. It was a delight for families on Sunday trips, with an aviary and fish pond on the grounds and access to Poulgorm for swims in a bathing pool, or up and down to the sandy beach at Myrtleville, over and back to Crosshaven, and access by car, bike, bus, or boat.

The Bunny shot

The premises commands a view over the shipping approach to Cork harbour towards the other sentinel point, Roches Point, with yachts, ferries and cruise ships passing, while various tankers and cargo vessels anchor just off the coast, almost daily, awaiting loading or discharge: The Titanic would have anchored between Bunnys/Cottage on the Rocks and Ringabella before its fateful voyage in 1912.

Savills agent Peter O’Meara is handling commercial enquiries and his residential sector colleague Catherine McAuliffe is handling viewings for those who’d see scope for one, or several exceptional high end houses (see Property & Interiors this Saturday for more extensive coverage) with a number of €1m-€2m homes already built or traded between Fountainstown and Fennells Bay.

Bunnyconnellan site has it all covered

Commercial director Peter O’Meara points to zoning which allows for continued use, and according to the 2022 Cork County Development Plan allows for existing residential/mixed residential and other uses, from one-off houses to small scale residential development, breaking up the main building and annex for multiple units, luxury/boutique hotel, other guest or special accommodation occupancy, or care home.

It also comes under Green Conservation zoning which controls ‘landscape amenity/ nature conservation

DETAILS: Savills, 021-4271371.