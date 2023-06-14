Legendary Cork seaside hostelry Bunnyconnellan's to whet appetites at €1.9m, and may be bought as-is, for development or as a site for just one spectacular replacement home

A BIG, tasty slice of Cork harbour coastline — Bunnyconnellan, or Bunny's in Myrtleville — with a long and much-loved hospitality heritage for generations of Corkonians goes on the market this weekend with a €1.9m price guide.
If it goes commercial, it could be taken on by an existing hospitality group such as Press Up Entertainment, the owners of the Liss Ard Estate or the Blue Haven Collection, and could be further developed into an extraordinarily sited boutique hotel/spa, similar to the Cliff Hotel in Waterford’s Ardmore.
Mr O’Brien admits the decision to sell is “emotional, and a hard one to make”, and cites staffing difficulties, getting locally available accommodation for staff, and other pressures. Part of the decision was also to concentrate on the more-easily run Lodge 250m up the hill.
Every Cork family has a Bunnyconnellan story, or at least a hazy memory, and huge loyalty reciprocated by patrons. A “trip to Bunnys” was a much-repeated rite of passage, with the property having variously served as a bar, restaurant, hotel, and hideaway. It was a delight for families on Sunday trips, with an aviary and fish pond on the grounds and access to Poulgorm for swims in a bathing pool, or up and down to the sandy beach at Myrtleville, over and back to Crosshaven, and access by car, bike, bus, or boat.
Savills agent Peter O’Meara is handling commercial enquiries and his residential sector colleague Catherine McAuliffe is handling viewings for those who’d see scope for one, or several exceptional high end houses (see Property & Interiors this Saturday for more extensive coverage) with a number of €1m-€2m homes already built or traded between Fountainstown and Fennells Bay.
Commercial director Peter O’Meara points to zoning which allows for continued use, and according to the 2022 Cork County Development Plan allows for existing residential/mixed residential and other uses, from one-off houses to small scale residential development, breaking up the main building and annex for multiple units, luxury/boutique hotel, other guest or special accommodation occupancy, or care home.
It also comes under Green Conservation zoning which controls ‘landscape amenity/ nature conservation
Savills, 021-4271371.