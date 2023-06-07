Beet that: former Mallow sugar beet lands could be a sweet development deal  - or solar farm

A MAJOR Mallow land sale in the offing will be bittersweet for the North Cork town and Munster hub — it’s the last major tranche of the former Irish Sugar factory, and new uses could include a solar farm, or mixed industrial/residential development.
In the 1980s, over 200,000tons of white sugar was produced annually, involving up to 30,000 beet growers, with supplies of sugar beet dwindling to a still substantial 3,700 farmersby the time of the Mallow plant being shut down.
Shortly after the plant’s closure, plans were briefly mooted for a 400-acre landbank controlled by Greencore for mixed development called Mallow West, but the economic crash shortly afterwards put paid to those overarching plans.
The second lot is c 12 acres, on the southern side of the R619 road, with extensive frontage and it is zoned existing mixed general business/industrial uses. The Killarney to Mallow rail line forms the southern boundary: Back in the days of the annual ‘beet campaign’, raw beet arrived by rail and by road/truck, and after CSE diversified into lime manufacture at several in the 1950s quarries the State-controlled agribusiness, the company employed up to 300 hauliers.
“The property represents a superb development opportunity for a variety of potential uses including industrial and residential development, subject to planning permission. The property may also have potential for green energy uses such as a solar farm,” say Lisney.
- Lisney, 021-4275079.