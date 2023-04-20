Entire office block for sale for €2.5m at Cork's East Gate where vacancy is a super-low 1%

An entire office block at the almost fully occupied EastGate Business Park in Cork has come up for sale, with a €2.5m advised minimum value cited for a modern build of over 18,000sq ft gross.
Selling agent of Unit 2 EastGate Road is Declan Hickey of Casey & Kingston, selling for a private investor who bought into the now-fully occupied O’Flynn Group mixed scheme just east of the Lack Lynch Tunnel and where a major office presence is Eli Lilly, with two large buildings.
“The tenant has indicated that they will not renew on the entire premises and would be interested in an early hand-back”, said Mr Hickey and that the vacancy rate at EastGate which is also home to a major retail park is remarkably low.