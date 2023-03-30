Eat, drink, sleep, at these for-sale Munster bars

The Overdraught, a bar and bistro known to generations of Corkonians for its tasty food offerings, is on the market for €425,000.

In Tracton, near Minane Bridge, the 6,168sq ft premises, which is currently trading, includes an overhead four-bed apartment with full planning for Airbnb.

The bar has a storied past, including the circumstance that gave rise to its name, after the owner, Bob Carpenter, bought a bank counter at an auction house in Cork City for IR£5.

The counter, from AIB South Mall, became the centrepiece after Bob bought the bar with his wife Maura in 1975. The banking theme didn’t end there. After the couple introduced table mats based on the design of a £1 note, they received a warning from the Central Bank citing copyright infringement. Bob burned the oversized “notes” on TV, in an episode of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Eye. “You get the feeling that you are burning money,” he said at the time.

Larkin’s, a thriving bar with overhead B&B accommodation, is on the market in Milltown, Co Kerry, for €475,000.

The premises ceased trading in 2013 but was bought two years later by a couple with local roots who had returned to Cork from the US. They undertook an extensive refurbishment of the overhead apartment, which has full planning to operate as a short-term let. The bar/restaurant was refurbed too, retaining its old world charm.

Selling agent Cearbhall Behan of Behan, Irwin & Gosling said it will appeal to someone “looking for a ready-made hospitality business, with the luxury of an apartment overhead”.

As well as four bedrooms, there’s a living room, kitchen diner, bathroom, and guest WC.

Downstairs, the bar, which has a 56sq m commercial kitchen, can cater for 60 covers across two restaurant areas and the bar itself.

Mr Behan said it’s “trading well... with further potential for increased income from residential accommodation overhead”.

On about 0.6 acres, it has an external south-facing seating area. An additional old stone building with a fitted bar “offers obvious further potential”, Mr Behan said.

There are car-parking facilities too.

In a scenic setting by Tracton River/Woods, Mr Behan said the venue “is suitable for small weddings and gatherings”. It’s and 1.45km from Minane Bridge, 7.7km from Carrigaline.

Further west, in Milltown, Co Kerry, Larkin’s bar, with overhead B&B accommodation, is for sale for €475,000. Agent Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean said it’s “a thriving business with excellent potential to further expand”. It has a 40-seat function room and six bedrooms.

Details: Cearbhall Behan, BIG Property. T: 021 427007 email: cbehan@bigproperty.ie

Details: Paul Stephenson,

T: 0667180822

email: pstepheson@sfsc.ie