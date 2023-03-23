God’s bankers’ approval due for Ennismore Dominican Retreat Centre sale in Cork

THE deal to dispose of Cork’s iconic Dominican retreat centre in Ennismore is all but done – pending white smoke from Rome.

Vatican approval is still outstanding, nearly three months after the sale of Ennismore House and Grounds was agreed with a private investor. Properties and lands with a value of more than approximately €3m which any church body wishes to dispose of have to have the green light from Rome. As Ennismore House and Grounds were valued at more than €3m - the guide price was €3.25m - approval was necessary. In 2021, the Vatican revealed that it owns more than 5,000 properties worldwide, of which more than 4,000 are in Italy.