Seasoned globe trotter JP English to ship his oars at €550k Crosshaven bar and restaurant 

JP English has clocked up over 200,000 nautical miles in a sailing career as a professional yacht master, racing and helming yachts and super yachts of more than 100’ in length, with crews of up to 12, travelling from his native Cork to exotic and challenging spots for months at a time.
A member of a famous Cork sailing family from Cobh, with brothers Eddie English and the late Joe English household names for decades in Irish sailing circles, he’s seen ice, storms and sun in both hemispheres; was ‘knocked down’ in the Pacific in the 1980s in a 44’ yacht which then righted itself; he’s skirted pirates, was boarded by deeply suspicious and heavily armed coastguards off the Florida coast and did much of his early navigation in pre-GPS days when you do realise just how big the world is.
Now, he’s selling his bar The Oar, because the drive up and down from Crosshaven to Bantry in the course of true love is a bit of a bind.
JP has just married for the first time, and his wife Eleanor Fitzgerald lives down in West Cork, so he’s upping anchor in the seaside village business. The couple have yet to have their honeymoon: perhaps after The Oar gets shipped and is in new hands?
It’s likely to have seen a spend of up to €1m in previous ownership, to create a 4,300 sq ft premises, with first floor restaurant, commercial kitchen, and top floor, pristine two-bed owners’ apartment, with views over the water, harbour and marinas from all three levels.
At ground, it’s a classic Irish bar with fully-deserved nautical theme and ethos, but also supports darts, pool and other landlubber attractions, with floors, walls and even the ceilings bedecked with boating bits and bobs, flotsam, jetsam, memorabilia, sailing charts, photographs, yacht pennants, and oars. Lots of oars.
A long oar reckoned to have come off a lifeboat with the Lusitania hangs outside one external door: inside, dozens and dozens of timber oars of all shapes and sizes are on wall and ceilings, many of them decorated with quips, or the names of visitors to The Oar, be they crews of yachts from foreign climes visiting ‘Crosser’, or a crew down for a stag party.
Previous names of the quality and ship-shape premises include its last iteration as Moonduster, and The Divers: JP took it on in 2013 as he started to wean himself off a life on the ocean wave, naming it The Oar.
The restaurant (with small outdoor roof terrace by a road junction) has access via the bar or directly via the hill behind, Crosshaven’s Middle Road, and just higher up is the independent access to the two-bed apartment which has Juliette balconies off two of its rooms to the front for views.
He suggests it’s an ideal purchase for a couple who have catering and/or bar experience, with a full catering kitchen, 80-seat restaurant in a prime and profile position in the growing Cork harbour community of Crosshaven, and says doing a fish and seafood-centered menu would make waves, near and far.
