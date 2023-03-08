Seasoned globe trotter JP English to ship his oars at €550k Crosshaven bar and restaurant 

THE man behind The Oar, a Crosshaven village bar and restaurant up for sale has earned his spurs, and his spars — he has been sailing the globe for about 40 years, down towards the Antarctic, up to the Arctic, crossing the Atlantic Ocean eight times, and the Pacific Ocean four times, at speed, and oft’ becalmed.

JP English has clocked up over 200,000 nautical miles in a sailing career as a professional yacht master, racing and helming yachts and super yachts of more than 100’ in length, with crews of up to 12, travelling from his native Cork to exotic and challenging spots for months at a time.

JP English has sailed from to the Arctic, the Antarctic and crossed the Atlantic and Pacific oceans many times in his professional career

A member of a famous Cork sailing family from Cobh, with brothers Eddie English and the late Joe English household names for decades in Irish sailing circles, he’s seen ice, storms and sun in both hemispheres; was ‘knocked down’ in the Pacific in the 1980s in a 44’ yacht which then righted itself; he’s skirted pirates, was boarded by deeply suspicious and heavily armed coastguards off the Florida coast and did much of his early navigation in pre-GPS days when you do realise just how big the world is.

Patagonia was JP’s favourite place, ever, to sail to, and he’s seen feeding frenzies of 80’ blue whales off Alaska, so clearing a bar and restaurant late on a Saturday night might not ever have daunted him.

Does what it says in the name: oars abound

Now, he’s selling his bar The Oar, because the drive up and down from Crosshaven to Bantry in the course of true love is a bit of a bind.

JP has just married for the first time, and his wife Eleanor Fitzgerald lives down in West Cork, so he’s upping anchor in the seaside village business. The couple have yet to have their honeymoon: perhaps after The Oar gets shipped and is in new hands?

Float your boat? The Oar has a a €550,00 guide with selling agent Sam Kingston

It’s fresh to market this week with estate agent Sam Kingston of Casey & Kingston, who guides at €550,000, and that’s for a large pub/bar with restaurant given a major rebuild in the mid 2000s.

All aboard

It’s likely to have seen a spend of up to €1m in previous ownership, to create a 4,300 sq ft premises, with first floor restaurant, commercial kitchen, and top floor, pristine two-bed owners’ apartment, with views over the water, harbour and marinas from all three levels.

Central setting

At ground, it’s a classic Irish bar with fully-deserved nautical theme and ethos, but also supports darts, pool and other landlubber attractions, with floors, walls and even the ceilings bedecked with boating bits and bobs, flotsam, jetsam, memorabilia, sailing charts, photographs, yacht pennants, and oars. Lots of oars.

Drakes pool table?

A long oar reckoned to have come off a lifeboat with the Lusitania hangs outside one external door: inside, dozens and dozens of timber oars of all shapes and sizes are on wall and ceilings, many of them decorated with quips, or the names of visitors to The Oar, be they crews of yachts from foreign climes visiting ‘Crosser’, or a crew down for a stag party.

Oars are hard to come by, JP admits, so he’s brought them in from the US mostly, up to 20 at a time, in ski bags.

It’s not just oars: there’s also the odd rudder or two, small sails, and the boom from the best-known Cork yacht of the 20th century, the Moonduster, hangs over the open fireplace in the bar.

Nautical memorabilia

Previous names of the quality and ship-shape premises include its last iteration as Moonduster, and The Divers: JP took it on in 2013 as he started to wean himself off a life on the ocean wave, naming it The Oar.

Like his brothers Denis, Eddie (a sailing teacher for decades,) and the late Joe English (who famously skippered NCB Ireland in the 33,000 mile 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race), JP’s been sailing since he was a small boy in a dinghies, a lifelong love of boats inculcated by parents Mary and Eamonn English in Cobh.

JP (named after previous popes John and Paul, but before Pope John Paul took the name to new heights of popularity, says the c 60-year old) worked with Dunnes Stores before heading to sea:a Dunnes staff name tag from that previous life looks out of place among his cabinets of souvenirs.

The Oar — back doing food after the covid disruptions — has a proper 80-seat restaurant, high-ceilinged and airy, with views over marinas and the Hugh Coveney pier where fishing boats land and provide him with the freshest catches. It’s so close he could walk his lobsters over the road to his doors.

Top floor apartment at The Oar

The restaurant (with small outdoor roof terrace by a road junction) has access via the bar or directly via the hill behind, Crosshaven’s Middle Road, and just higher up is the independent access to the two-bed apartment which has Juliette balconies off two of its rooms to the front for views.

As JP prepares to head to a next life chapter in Bantry, complete with his 22’ boat Sasanach (the Irish for English, as it were) auctioneer Sam Kingston says The Oar’s a top property in excellent condition, ready to trade in straight away.

Either, or? Food, drink, or both? The Oar is good to go

He suggests it’s an ideal purchase for a couple who have catering and/or bar experience, with a full catering kitchen, 80-seat restaurant in a prime and profile position in the growing Cork harbour community of Crosshaven, and says doing a fish and seafood-centered menu would make waves, near and far.

Details:

Casey & Kingston 021-7271127