Munster businessman now owns 30 acres at Compass Hill, Kinsale after second €4m purchase

Compass Hill 5.9 acres land highlighted in red was bought for c €4m by neighbouring property  owner at Constantia Farm,  which he bought last year for c€5.5m, one of Munster's highest house prices

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 13:43
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A private Munster businessman who bought a Kinsale home and 27 acres of unzoned land last year for c €5.5m has just added to this Compass Hill landbank, paying over €4m for a further six zoned acres directly adjacent, and outbidding all other developer interest.

Confirmed as ‘sold’ is 5.9 acres of elevated land at Compass Hill, with the purchase strongly associated with a business entrepreneur and sold by a local long-time landowning family, via agents Josie Dinneen and Savills Cork who had guided at €4.5m.

The Cork native was the majority shareholder in a digital communications company which merged with a US giant. The multi-million euro windfall by the Irish shareholders and early angel investors was not publicly revealed.

The individual paid €5m+ for Munster’s top house price last year for the modern Constantia Farm and 27 acres of land, moving up to Kinsale from West Cork. Coincidentally, the family that built the c 4,000 sq ft contemporary ‘farm’ house behind Georgian houses on Compass Hill had also sold a company before moving up from West Cork.

Constantia Farm shows on the Price Register at €5.08 m (erroneously listed there as being in Co Clare) but that excludes the  vast bulk of the land, with a higher c€5.5m+ sum likely to have been paid.

That 27 acres at the crown of Compass Hill had first been sold by the Mercy Order in 2012 for €450,000, bought at the time by the Bendon family who then built a 4,000 sq ft ‘farmhouse’ on it before selling it to its current owners in 2022. It’s one of three €4.5m-€5.5m Kinsale house sales in the past 18 month the latest being the €4.5/€5m deal done at Ocean Breeze, Scilly, to Nike heir Travis Knight.

Now, it has emerged that the family controls over 30 acres at Compass Hill, with mixed zoning and long-term potential.

The 5.9 acres just now added is zoned “Existing Residential/Mixed Residential and Other Uses” and could accommodate 45-60 houses.

he land had been bid from over €3m to over €4m by the businessman, with rival developer bidders eventually dropping out.

 

