Room to Improve? Two sisters take on a derelict 26-room hotel renovation project in West Cork

It was developed 60 years ago along with 11 chalets in adjacent sand dunes in a striking scheme which became the worse for wear, and then to the vagaries of weather along the Wild Atlantic Way.
It has just successfully been acquired by enthusiastic and energetic new owners Aislinn O’Shea, aged 29, and her sister Nicole, aged 26, from Co Kildare who say it’s an untapped seaside gem with architectural quirks, and great potential.
It’s their first renovation project, they admit, but say they had it surveyed, it’s overall sound and “bone dry”.
They drove down the next day and bid on it within days.
Those plans for housing were objected to by An Taisce, and by neighbour ex-Wall Street financier Stephen Evans-Freke, who has spent over 20 years, and as much as €10m to date, restoring the adjacent Castlefreke Castle, his ancestral home which he acquired back in 1999 after a series of ownership changes.
In contrast to the millions going into the castle at Castlefreke, the O’Shea siblings have a current exceptionally modest renovation budget of .....€400,000.
Older sibling Aislinn is a graphic designer who returned to Ireland after two years in Canada and Nicole has a background in finance. Their father, Eamonn O’Shea, has a background in shop fitting via a Leinster company Prestige Signs, and his daughters hope to tap his expertise and contacts lists for suppliers, they say.
Selling agent Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde said the sale at Owenahincha last year had attracted very widespread interest, both local and nationally when first offered on three acres, and later sold on eight acres.