Tesla to open new Irish service centre in Cork

The steadily growing electric car company has been in Ireland since 2017 and has a sales and service centre in Sandyford, Dublin. It sold 1,318 cars in Ireland in 2022, up from 863 registered in 2021, according to SIMI figures.
Apart from a slow roll out of Tesla electric vehicle (EV) charge points nationwide, it operates an express service centre in Shannon, and has had a tiny retail/marketing presence at a unit in Douglas Village Shopping Centre.
Now, local sources have confirmed that Tesla will invest significantly in a dedicated service station and banks of charge points at Unit A2, Cobh Cross Industrial Estate, near Fota Retail Park, in a building previously occupied by Greenwood Furniture after a quiet lease deal was done with owner, East Cork developer Seamus Geaney.
Queries addressed to Tesla’s European press office and Tesla Irish Owners Club on the planned opening in Cork have so far gone unanswered.
Mr Geaney has developed widely, including commercial units, at this N25 Killacloyne/Cobh Cross location just a few miles east of the Dunkettle Interchange in recent years, including a multi-million euro 3,000 sq ft Top Oil/Spar service station facing Fota Retail Park and which opened in 2017.
Having secured the high-profile car marque as a tenant in c the 15,000 sq ft space, Mr Geaney’s company, Edgefield Property Investments, had sought change of use permission for the old Greenwood building, to be subdivided from sales/warehousing into two for retail units, with permission sought for vehicle sales and leasing outlet in the section A2.
The company manufactures in the US, China, and Germany in “Gigafactories” and CEO Elon Musk last year claimed that more than 3m Tesla cars had been made to date.
Meanwhile, it’s known that international sports company Decathlon had previously considered opening at this Cobh Cross building/location.